Nebraska's Jaz Shelley hits 'you can't see me' taunt after huge bucket, Caitlin Clark inches closer to record

Clark was shut out in the 4th quarter

Nebraska guard Jaz Shelley hit the go-ahead 3-pointer and two free throws with 18 seconds left in the game as the Cornhuskers upset Caitlin Clark and No. 2 Iowa on Sunday afternoon, 82-79.

Shelley shot came with 30 seconds left in the game. She came off a screen, nailed the shot and then hit the John Cena "you can’t see me taunt" similar to what Clark did in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament last year.

Caitlin Clark drives on Jaz Shelley

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes drives to the basket against guard Jaz Shelley of the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 27, 2024, in Iowa City. (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Shelley finished with 23 points, five assists and three rebounds. She hit clutch free throws toward the end of the game.

"This is the coolest thing I've ever done in my life," Shelley told FOX Sports' Allison Williams after the game.

All the focus was on Clark for much of the game. She needed 39 points to break Kelsey Plum’s NCAA Division 1 scoring mark. She was shooting lights out through the first three quarters as she poured in 31 points and then went cold. Clark didn’t score in the fourth quarter.

Clark started the game with 3,489 points. Plum wrapped up her Washington career with 3,527 points after the 2016-17 season. She’s now a two-time WNBA champion.

Caitlin Clark with her hands on hips

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks to the bench after a play against the Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Feb. 11, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The Iowa star added 10 assists, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks. She became the sixth women’s college basketball player to reach 1,000 assists for her career.

Clark will now have to wait until Thursday to break the record. The Hawkeyes will return home to play Michigan.

Nebraska moved to 16-8 on the season and 8-5 against Big Ten Conference opponents. The Cornhuskers bolstered their tournament resume with the win.

Jaz Shelley drives

Jaz Shelley of the Nebraska Cornhuskers goes to the basket against guard Sydney Affolter of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 27, 2024, in Iowa City. (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa fell to 22-3 and 11-2 in conference play. They’ve now lost to Ohio State, Kansas State and Nebrasksa this season.

