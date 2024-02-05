Caitlin Clark's boyfriend fires 4-emoji response to WNBA legend's prediction on Iowa star's pro career

Connor McCaffrey, a former Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball player and boyfriend of sharpshooter Caitlin Clark, fired off four emojis in reaction to criticism from WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes.

Swoopes appeared on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast last week and predicted that Clark and LSU star Angel Reese would not have immediate success in the WNBA. Swoopes said Clark would not be able to do what she is doing at the college level in the pro ranks immediately.

McCaffrey posted four hat emojis in response to Swoopes’ remarks on ESPN’s Instagram account. Translation: McCaffrey believes Swoopes is telling a lie.

He may be a little biased considering he and Clark are dating. Last week, he posted a special birthday message to Clark, expressing his admiration for her as she deals with the consistent media circus and her pursuit of setting NCAA Division I women’s college basketball’s scoring record.

Swoopes said Wednesday that it would not be a cakewalk for two of the best at the collegiate level, citing the competition within the WNBA and the limited roster spots.

"Angel will eventually be a good pro. I don’t think Angel will come into the league immediately and dominate the way people think she will," Swoopes said. "And I say that for people who have never watched a WNBA game; it’s good. Like, there’s talent. Like, these women can play. And because there’s very few roster spots, like, it’s a real job."

"People look at new players coming in, whether that’s out of college, players who have been overseas, and they look at that and say, ‘Oh, you trying to come take my job.’ Like, no, it’s not going to be that easy," she continued.

"So, will Caitlin Clark be a good pro? Absolutely. Will Caitlin Clark come into the WNBA and do what she’s doing right now, immediately? Absolutely not. Not going to happen."

Meanwhile, Clark moved to No. 2 all time in the Division I scoring record books.

She scored 38 points on Saturday against Maryland. She needs 66 points to pass Kelsey Plum on top of the scoring list.

Clark has 3,462 points at Iowa. Plum had 3,527 points at Washington from 2013-17. Kansas great Lynette Woodard holds the women’s college basketball record wit 3,649 points from 1978-81. The mark was set before the NCAA took over women’s sports from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.