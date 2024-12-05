NBA returning to China after friction between league, country: report

The relationship between the NBA and China seems to have mended.

ESPN reported late Thursday that the association will play preseason games in China, marking the NBA's first trip there since 2019.

The Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns are said to play two preseason games there.

It has been five years since the controversy sparked by Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey led to Chinese broadcasters not airing games in the country. Morey posted on social media that he supported anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

Chinese officials wanted Morey fired in 2019 after he showed his support for the anti-government protests, leading to a disagreement with China on this issue.

In turn, Chinese broadcasts reacted by not airing two preseason games played in the country after the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets traveled to play there.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed that the league had suffered "dramatic" financial losses due to corporate sponsors fleeing and other factors.

However, back in October, Silver said he felt a return was possible. NBA players have made numerous appearances in China over the years, despite the fractured relationship between the league and country.

The league has been under fire for its business partnerships with China for years, in part because of league-backed training camps in Xinjiang, where the government represses the Uyghur population. The United States government has deemed it genocide by China.

That was recently brought up to Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban, who posted on X that he is against "Chinese and all human rights violations." However, he does agree with the NBA exporting its content to China because the league gets "paid for it."

Enes Kanter Freedom, a former NBA center, testified before Congress in 2023, arguing his criticism of China’s treatment of the Uyghur people affected his NBA career. Kanter Freedom has even suggested the NBA is run by "the Chinese dictatorship."

Fox News' Scott Thompson and Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.