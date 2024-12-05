Former ESPN star Adrian Wojnarowski eyed by Harris campaign to announce Tim Walz VP pick: report

Former ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski was the best in the business, and that’s supposedly why the Harris campaign picked the ESPN insider to break the news of Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, senior writer Chris Mannix reported the Harris campaign had reached out to the beloved NBA insider in August to break the news that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz would be added to the Democratic ticket alongside Harris.

"Consider: In August, representatives from Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign reached out. They had settled on their nominee for vice president and wanted Woj to break it. Alas, another outlet scooped him before he could," Mannix wrote.

It wasn’t clear which outlet first broke the news, but just a month later, Wojnarowski announced his exit from the network.

Representatives from the Harris campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Wojnarowski announced in Thursday’s interview that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer before he decided to leave ESPN to take a job at St. Bonaventure.

"When you hear cancer, you think about it going through your body like Pac-Man," Wojnarowski said. "Prostate cancer, it generally stays confined to your prostate and is typically slow growing."

While his diagnosis did not force his retirement from ESPN, it did open his eyes.

"It made me remember that the job isn’t everything. In the end, it’s just going to be your family and close friends. And it’s also, like, nobody gives a s---. Nobody remembers [breaking stories] in the end. It’s just vapor."

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.