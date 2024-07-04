NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown rewards fans who recovered custom ring after he lost it at Celtics' victory parade

The Boston Celtics won an NBA record 18th championship on June 17. A few days later, the team held a victory parade in Boston.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown attended the championship parade, but he ended up losing one of his prized possessions along the parade route. Brown then made a social media post, asking for assistance in the search for his customized "7uice" ring.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP added that "a big reward" would be in store for anyone who recovered the personalized piece of jewelry.

On July 2, Brown shared a positive update by posting a photo of him holding the previously lost ring. He also kept his promise and said the two fans who found the ring, Luke and Adi, would have the opportunity to attend the Celtics' NBA championship ring ceremony in the fall.

"Got it back. Thank you to Luke and Adi I'll see you courtside at the [ring emoji] ceremony," Brown wrote on X.

Brown also shared a video on his Instagram account of him meeting the fans who recovered his ring. During their exchange, Brown gave them a jersey and an autographed basketball.

The Celtics are scheduled to receive their diamond-studded championship rings during their 2024-25 season home opener in October. The exact date of that game has not yet been announced.

Brown agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension in 2023.

Brown's teammate, Jayson Tatum, led the Celtics with 31 points in the decisive Game 5 as Boston pulled away for a 106-88 victory. Tatum's July got off to a memorable start, as he reportedly agreed to a five-year, $314 million contract. The supermax deal represents the most lucrative contract in league history, ESPN reported.

