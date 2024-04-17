Jason Kelce's Super Bowl ring 'officially gone' after chili pool diving competition

Jason Kelce is missing a very special piece of jewelry.

During a recent edition of Jason and brother Travis Kelce's popular "New Heights" podcast, the recently retired Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman revealed he lost his coveted Super Bowl ring.

The ring commemorated the Eagles' win over the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl. The victory marked the franchise's first and only Super Bowl title.

While misplacing a Super Bowl ring is something an NFL champion hopes to avoid, the manner in which Kelce lost the ring was unusual.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Kelce brothers held the Great Lombaby Games at the University of Cincinnati. At one point during the competition, participants were asked to secure a sock with accessories while jumping into chili-filled pools. Apparently, Kelce's championship ring was inside one of the socks.

"There was an unfortunate-ness. As you guys know, this game existed because I continuously lose my Super Bowl ring, and I don’t even know if Travis still knows this, but I legitimately lost my Super Bowl ring in this event," Jason said on the latest "New Heights" episode.

WRESTLEMANIA 40: EAGLES GREATS JASON KELCE, LANE JOHNSON HELP REY MYSTERIO AND ANDRADE WIN MATCH

Jason added that the pools of chili and everything inside of them had been discarded.

"They could not find it. … All of this stuff has been thrown away. So, I think we can safely assume my Super Bowl ring is now in a landfill someplace in the Cincinnati Tri-State area. I didn’t think that would happen."

Travis has won three titles over his 11-year run with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he did not hold back when he learned of his brother's mishap.

"You’re such a f-----g imbecile," the Chiefs tight end said.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

A metal detector was even used at one point during the search for the ring, but Jason eventually came to the conclusion his ring was "officially gone."

"The only thing I can think of is, at some point, the sock got kicked out of the three-way, and it made its way out of the pool and that it was thrown away in some shape or form," the seven-time Pro Bowler said.

"But, yes, the Super Bowl ring is officially gone."

Kelce has already started an insurance claim process. Whether the insurance company will actually accept the claim and cover the loss remains to be seen.

"I think the insurance company might have some things to say about whether they’re going to cover that," Jason said.

"Yeah, 100%," Travis replied, "especially if you’re telling the entire world how you lost it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Travis later offered a warning to viewers and listeners.

"Do not do what Jason’s doing," the nine-time Pro Bowl tight end said.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.