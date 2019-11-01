Washington Nationals to visit White House on Monday to celebrate World Series title

The Washington Nationals will visit the White House on Monday to celebrate the franchise’s first-ever World Series title.

The White House made the announcement on its official Twitter account on Friday. The team defeated the Houston Astros in seven games to win the World Series on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS FANS BOO TRUMP CAMPAIGN AD DURING WORLD SERIES WATCH PARTY

It’s unclear at this point whether the team, or at least some players, would decline an invite to go to the White House. A handful of Boston Red Sox players, including manager Alex Cora, declined to go to the White House after winning the World Series last year over issues with the Trump administration.

Nationals owner Mark Lerner, manager Dave Martinez and pitchers Stephen Strasburg and Anibal Sanchez expressed support for President Trump attending Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday.

ROYALS HIRE EX-CARDINALS SKIPPER MIKE MATHENY AS MANAGER

“Well, he has every right to come,” Lerner told The Washington Post last week. “He’s the president of the United States, whether you like him or not. It’s a special event. He should be at it.”

Martinez said he hoped Trump was cheering for the Nationals.

“You know what, he is coming to the game. He is a fan,” Martinez said. “Hopefully he cheers for the Washington Nationals and I hope he enjoys the game.”

Strasburg and Sanchez both echoed their team’s leaders.

Trump appeared at Game 5 and was greeted with some cheers and a loud smattering of boos. A campaign ad that aired at a World Series watch party at Nationals Park was also booed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Washington would be the third major league team to visit the Trump White House. The Astros, sans Carlos Correa, visited in 2017 and the Red Sox visited in 2018.