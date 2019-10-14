Washington Nationals' Sean Doolittle comes to defense of Daniel Hudson amid paternity leave criticism

Washington Nationals pitcher Daniel Hudson missed the first game of the National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals last week for the birth of his third child -- and received criticism for it.

Hudson returned for Game 2, but not after fans came after the pitcher for not playing in the first game of a pivotal series. Hudson has been a key pitcher for the Nationals all season long and losing him for one game might have been crucial. However, Hudson had a defender in Sean Doolittle.

Doolittle came after the detractors and slammed them for saying anything less than congratulations to the pitcher who boasted a 1.44 ERA in the last two months of the season, helping Washington get as far as they have come.

“If your reaction to someone having a baby is anything other than, ‘Congratulations, I hope everybody is healthy,’ you’re an a—hole,” he said, according to The Athletic.

Even with Hudson out, the Nationals still managed to win Game 1 behind solid starting pitching from Anibal Sanchez and the work of the bullpen to close the door.

Hudson was back for Game 2, and got the final two outs of the game to put them up 2-0 in the series.