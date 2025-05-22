NASCAR star Ryan Blaney talks interest in completing one of toughest challenges in racing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sunday is a huge day for any fan of motorsports.

Formula 1 will run the Monaco Grand Prix with the Indianapolis 500 taking place in the afternoon and the Coca-Cola 600 at night to put a cap on the day.

Ryan Blaney will be behind the wheel of the No. 12 Team Penske car for the Coca-Cola 600 with the BodyArmor Chill drinks emblazoned on the hood of his vehicle. Blaney’s fellow NASCAR Cup Series colleague Kyle Larson will be attempting to do "The Double."

"The Double" is one of the toughest feats any racecar driver could attempt to do during their career. It involves racing the Indy 500 and then flying on a plane to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600. Larson became one of five drivers to attempt "The Double" last year but failed to make it to the NASCAR race.

Blaney told Fox News Digital it was "neat" to watch Larson attempt it last year.

"It’s the biggest day in racing," Blaney said. "You got Monaco early, then you got Indy, and then we end it with the 600. I get up and watch Monaco in the morning, I cheer on the Penske guys for the 500 and then I get ready to go race. I think it’s a great feat. It was neat to watch him do it last year. Last year didn’t really go his way with rain and stuff like that, it was kind of a crapshoot. Hopefully, it goes a little smoother for him this year just being able to do it all."

An attempt at "The Double" appeared to pique Blaney’s interest given that Team Penske has drivers competing at the Indy 500.

"But yeah, it’s something I’ve always considered," Blaney said. "You never know, maybe down the road if I get a chance. I’m with a great team that has a chance to do it, but we’ll see. You never know, we’ll figure it out."

Larson, John Andretti, Tony Stewart, Robby Gordon and Kurt Busch have all attempted the feat. Stewart was the only driver out of the group to complete both races on the same day.

No driver has won either race while making the attempt.

Larson is hoping that changes come Sunday.

The Indy 500 will be broadcast May 25 on FOX with coverage starting at 10 a.m. ET. It will also be available to stream live on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.