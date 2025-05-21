NASCAR star Ryan Blaney to showcase Bodyarmor Chill design on car for Coca-Cola 600

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney will have some chill as he gets locked in and focused on the Coca-Cola 600 Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Blaney’s No. 12 will feature the Bodyarmor Chill design for the highly anticipated race.

Each flavor of Bodyarmor Chill will be featured on the hood of his vehicle, including Frozen Cherry, Frozen Orange and Frozen Berry.

The NASCAR star hasn’t been with Bodyarmor since 2017, and he told Fox News Digital he was looking forward to having the premium sports drink back on his car again.

"It’s been a fun ride, a fun journey," he said. "It’s been fun (to see) both of (us), whether it’s my career or their company, grow and be successful together. It’s pretty awesome when you can be teamed up with a group like that.

"They work like crazy, and it’s always fun to do different schemes through the years and multiple ones in the year. Whether we’re doing SportWater, we have the Bodyarmor Chill car this weekend at the 600, which I’m really excited about, Flash I.V. Being able to do all these fun schemes with all the products they have, that’s a dream."

Blaney said he likes being able to use unique designs and knows the fans enjoy it too.

NASCAR fans will pack the speedway for the race, and it will be the first Cup Series points race after the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The drivers will travel 600 miles, completing 400 laps in what could be considered one of the most grueling races of the year. Blaney agreed with that notion, mentioning how taxing the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway is each season.

"It’s funny, I remember my first 600 in like 2015, and they’re like, ‘All right, halfway.’ And I’m like, ‘What? We’re only halfway in this thing? Like, I’m exhausted.’ So, it just really puts it into perspective of actually how long the night is, how physically draining it is. … I think just as physically exhausting as it is, it’s really mentally draining. Staying in the game for 600 miles is really, really tough."

Despite the race's challenges, Blaney said he enjoyed trying to outlast everyone else on the track.

Blaney won the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 en route to his first NASCAR Cup Series championship.

He will enter this year’s race fifth in the drivers’ standings. He has yet to win a race this season but has five top five finishes and six top 10 finishes.