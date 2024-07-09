Morgan Riddle, girlfriend of tennis star Taylor Fritz, blames media for overblowing social media posts

Morgan Riddle, the girlfriend of American tennis star Taylor Fritz, blamed the media for overblowing her social media posts in which she appeared to mock Alexander Zverev and reference the assault allegations against him.

On Tuesday, Riddle posted several photos of herself at Wimbledon and attempted to clarify the remarks she posted on her Instagram Stories, which were later deleted.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Regarding my stories yesterday … I took them down as soon as I realized the misunderstanding and how blown out of proportion they had become by the media," she wrote. "They were not about anything that’s happened off the tennis court & there’s no bad blood between anyone.

"Super proud of T for the match yesterday, thank you to the crowd for the support & looking forward to tomorrow."

Fritz staged an epic comeback to defeat Zverev and advance to the quarterfinals.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC RIDICULES WIMBLEDON CROWD IN AWKWARD POST-MATCH INTERVIEW: 'DISRESPECTFUL'

Celebrating the win, it was Riddle who had the last word. Riddle appeared to mock Zverev when she posted on her Instagram Stories.

"When ur man wins 4 the girls," she wrote referencing allegations that he assaulted a woman in 2020.

Riddle also wrote in another post, "cheer loud ladies."

Zverev settled the domestic abuse case after reaching an out-of-court settlement with his former partner, who made the accusations. A German court ended the trial back in June. He agreed to pay fines of around $162,000 to the state and about $54,000 to charity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prosecutors said Zverev pushed the woman against a wall and choked her during an argument. Zverev maintained his innocence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.