American tennis star Taylor Fritz's girlfriend appears to mock opponent, references assault allegations

Taylor Fritz defeated Alexander Zverev in epic comeback

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
American tennis star Taylor Fritz stunned Germany’s Alexander Zverev on Monday with a five-set win at Wimbledon after being down two sets early in the match.

Zverev had the advantage after winning the second set 7-6 (4). Fritz, however, stormed back and won the final three sets, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-3. 

Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz (L) of the United States greets Alexander Zverev of Germany after their Men's Singles fourth round match during day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2024 in London, England. (Shi Tang/Getty Images)

Celebrating the win, it was Fritz’s girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, who had the last word. Riddle appeared to mock Zverev when she posted on her Instagram Stories.

"When ur man wins 4 the girls," she wrote referencing allegations that he assaulted a woman in 2020.

Riddle also wrote in another post, "cheer loud ladies."

Morgan Riddle at Wimbledon

Morgan Riddle watches boyfriend Taylor Fritz on day eight of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Monday July 8, 2024. (Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images)

The posts appeared to have been deleted.

Zverev settled the domestic abuse case after reaching an out-of-court settlement with his former partner, who made the accusations. A German court ended the trial back in June. He agreed to pay fines of around $162,000 to the state and about $54,000 to charity.

Prosecutors said Zverev pushed the woman against a wall and choked her during an argument. Zverev maintained his innocence.

In the match against Fritz, Zverev appeared to take issue with the cheering coming from his opponent’s box in the fifth set. He said "they were a bit over the top."

Taylor Fritz returned a shot

Taylor Fritz of the United States plays a backhand in the Men's Singles fourth round match against Alexander Zverev of Germany during day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2024 in London, England. (Shi Tang/Getty Images)

Zverev also acknowledged he was playing with a knee injury.

"I was playing on one leg," Zverev said. "It was fairly obvious that I wasn’t 100% today, right? I wasn’t moving, really, the entire match. I wasn’t running for drop shots. If I was running for a drop shot, I was limping there more than running."

Fritz will now play Lorenzo Musetti in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.