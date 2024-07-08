American tennis star Taylor Fritz's girlfriend appears to mock opponent, references assault allegations

American tennis star Taylor Fritz stunned Germany’s Alexander Zverev on Monday with a five-set win at Wimbledon after being down two sets early in the match.

Zverev had the advantage after winning the second set 7-6 (4). Fritz, however, stormed back and won the final three sets, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Celebrating the win, it was Fritz’s girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, who had the last word. Riddle appeared to mock Zverev when she posted on her Instagram Stories.

"When ur man wins 4 the girls," she wrote referencing allegations that he assaulted a woman in 2020.

Riddle also wrote in another post, "cheer loud ladies."

The posts appeared to have been deleted.

Zverev settled the domestic abuse case after reaching an out-of-court settlement with his former partner, who made the accusations. A German court ended the trial back in June. He agreed to pay fines of around $162,000 to the state and about $54,000 to charity.

Prosecutors said Zverev pushed the woman against a wall and choked her during an argument. Zverev maintained his innocence.

In the match against Fritz, Zverev appeared to take issue with the cheering coming from his opponent’s box in the fifth set. He said "they were a bit over the top."

Zverev also acknowledged he was playing with a knee injury.

"I was playing on one leg," Zverev said. "It was fairly obvious that I wasn’t 100% today, right? I wasn’t moving, really, the entire match. I wasn’t running for drop shots. If I was running for a drop shot, I was limping there more than running."

Fritz will now play Lorenzo Musetti in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.