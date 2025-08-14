Mookie Betts details 'sense of urgency' as Dodgers head into pivotal series against NL West-leading Padres

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the first time since the beginning of the 2025 MLB season, the Los Angeles Dodgers are no longer in first place in the NL West.

That spot belongs to the surging San Diego Padres, who took that spot with a commanding 11-1 win over the San Francisco Giants, while the Dodgers fell once again to the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday night, 6-5.

The Dodgers are still in solid playoff position, owning the top wild-card spot with a 68-53 record, while the Padres are 69-52. But eight-time All-Star Mookie Betts says his team, which has lost six of 10, must show some urgency.

"You definitely start to feel it more after the break, especially when you see so many trades and so many teams that are adding, especially the teams you’re going to have to play against," Betts told Fox News Digital while discussing his partnership with Corona and its new "Playa Sounds" soundtrack.

"Obviously, you want to play all year with a little sense of urgency. It’s hard to do that, but now that sense of urgency is heightened, especially now that we’re tied. [The Padres are] really good and playing really good ball."

The Padres have ripped off wins in eight of 10 games on their way to overtaking the NL West. And, like Betts mentioned, they were one of the teams that went for it at the MLB trade deadline. General manager A.J. Preller added players like closer Mason Miller, Ramón Laureano and Ryan O’Hearn. He also shored up the catching position, bringing in Freddy Fermín from the Kansas City Royals.

Since the All-Star break, the Padres are 17-8, and the Dodgers are 10-13.

The Dodgers host the Padrews in a three-game series starting Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

Betts understands how great an opportunity that is for his team, but that sense of urgency comes with some caution on his end.

"That sense of urgency is huge, but you also don’t want to do too much," he explained. "You don’t want to have that sense of urgency to become pressure and intense. You still want to play and enjoy. It’s hard, that’s the balance.

"But the guys who play with that sense of urgency with joy, I think, are the ones that rise to the occasion."

Betts, who has been getting hot at the plate recently during a tumultuous 2025 campaign, knows what it takes to not just make it to the postseason, but rise to the occasion to win a World Series. He has three rings to show for it.

ENTERING FLOW STATE WITH CORONA

As Betts works his way forward, having a tranquil, yet intense mindset is key, especially when the postseason comes around.

Betts helped Corona, the official "cerveza" of MLB, to create "Playa Sounds," selecting specific moments from the postseason to pair with calming beach sounds that helps him enter that "flow state."

"I was able to pick some moments from big swings, big hits, big catches in the postseason, and then you match them with the beach sounds. Those waves crashing, it just puts you right in the middle where you’re ready for anything intense, but you’re also relaxed in order to be able to do whatever it is," Betts explained.

"Because you don’t want to be too intense when you go into these intense moments. You don’t want to fight fire with fire. So, I really feel like those sounds put you right in between.

"It really has helped and puts me in a good mindset."

