Padres acquire All-Star closer Mason Miller from Athletics in blockbuster deal before trade deadline

The biggest splash of the MLB trade deadline thus far has come between two west coast teams.

The Athletics traded All-Star closer Mason Miller and starting pitcher J.P. Sears to the San Diego Padres for the third-ranked prospect in all of baseball and three other minor league pitchers, according to multiple reports.

The deal was announced later Thirsday.

Rumors swirled earlier in the week that Miller's name had been mentioned in preliminary discussions. Late Wednesday, it was revealed the Padres had put their name in the hat.

It was a hefty price for the Padres, but it's hard to blame them right now. They own a three-game lead for the final wild card spot, but they're also just three games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West crown.

Miller is, hands down one, of the best in the game. He made his MLB debut in 2023 but burst onto the scene last year with a 2.49 ERA and 14.4 K/9.

He was named an All-Star last season, which was his first full campaign in the majors. He's been clocked at 104.1 mph and averages 101.1 on the gun this season, the fastest in the sport.

His strikeout percentage of 39.1% is also the best mark in the major leagues, but he does rank in the bottom-10 percentile in walk-rate. His ERA is also up from last year, being at 3.76.

Nonetheless, the Padres have locked up their closer, who won't even reach arbitration until after next season.

That explains the haul the Athletics got, with the prized possession being shortstop Leo De Vries, an 18-year-old from the Domincan Republic. He signed with the Padres as a top international prospect for $4.2 million last year and was almost immediately a top prosect.

De Vries represented San Diego in the MLB All-Star Futures Game earlier this month in Atlanta.

This year appears to be the trade deadline of relievers, and Miller tops the class.

