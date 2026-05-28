Pro wrestling star Shotzi opens up about signing with MLW, what makes company stand out

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Shotzi brought her "devil may care" style to Major League Wrestling (MLW) last June, just a month after she departed WWE when her contract expired with the company.

She made her debut at Summer of the Beasts and about nine months later she officially signed with the company. The extreme, full-throttle, nature of Shotzi brought some extra energy to the MLW women’s division.

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She opened up about her decision to sign with MLW, suggesting it was the right time and right place for her.

"When my contract ended with WWE, I really was not in any rush to sign anywhere," she explained to Fox News Digital. "It kind of reminds me of when you’re like fed up with dating and you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m not looking for a relationship,’ and that’s when you find the love of your life. … I started wrestling for MLW, they were one of the first companies to hit me up when my contract ended.

"They immediately brought me in and they immediately understood my character and I was just having so much fun that when they asked me to sign I was just like, ‘You know what? Yeah, let’s make this official.’"

Shotzi said she’s having some of the most fun she’s had in her pro wrestling career.

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"I’m having a blast. Just like, the creative freedom that I have, the wrestling freedom that I have to just be everywhere," she said. "I feel like I’m getting my wrestling fix finally. I’m traveling the world and having some of the most amazing matches – matches that I’m so truly proud of. I really just love the match list that I’m creating. I’m just so proud of."

Shotzi will be in action when "MLW Fusion" makes its debut on Veeps Saturday night and is relishing the opportunity to welcome more fans to the promotion.

"I love that MLW is so easily accessible now," she said. "You can catch us everywhere – YouTube, beIN Sports, Veeps. I love that we have so many partners and you can see us everywhere. Getting the visibility for MLW everywhere is just like so cool to see."

Shotzi added that MLW wasn’t afraid to "push the envelope" with its wrestling and storytelling, which makes it stand out among the crowd in the industry.

"The thing with MLW – I feel that some places are lacking is the storytelling," she told Fox News Digital. "MLW has great storylines. They’re not afraid to push the envelope with stuff and it just feels like pro wrestling. True pro wrestling, entertainment.

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"If you love watching WWE or whatever, you’re gonna love MLW. It’s just a good time."