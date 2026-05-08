Pro wrestling star Richard Holliday set to compete at Battle for the Brave: 'It's a tremendous cause'

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Richard Holliday – the "most marketable" man in pro wrestling – will take his talents to the Battle for the Brave: Wrestling Showcase for Heroes on June 6 in Rahway, New Jersey.

The event, hosted by TNA Wrestling star and U.S. Marine veteran Steve Maclin and Ring of Honor pure champion Deonna Purrazzo, will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Holliday talked to Fox News Digital about why he decided to take part in the event.

PRO WRESTLING STARS LEADING SHOWCASE TO BENEFIT TUNNEL TO TOWERS, SHARE WHAT BEING AN AMERICAN MEANS TO THEM

"It’s a tremendous cause," Holliday said. "How could I say no to that? I’m very proud of what Steve and Deonna are doing and to include me as part of that, that’s tremendous. How could I possibly say no to that? So, I’m really looking forward to that event.

"Actually, both of them were part of the event that I threw, Narcissistic Behavior in August 2025, which was really renowned as the top independent show of that year and I have no doubt that Steve and Deonna are going to have maybe the top singular independent event of 2026. It’s going to be a huge event. I believe they have the Hardy Boyz announced for that. But man, what an event this is going to be."

Holliday will be a part of the Battle for the Brave Cup – a 12-person gauntlet match that will start as a battle royal and turn into a match when there are two competitors left.

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Maclin, Megan Bayne, BDE and other stars will perform in the match.

Maclin revealed his participation exclusively to Fox News Digital earlier in the week.

"Everybody’s been asking me, ‘Why would you not want to wrestle on your own show, especially for such a great cause?’ So, as of now, officially, I am entering as the No. 1 entrant in the Battle for the Brave Memorial Cup," he said. "I’ll be taking on 12 other competitors. It’s an over-the-top battle royal and the final two competitors turns into a match.

"I’m going to take the tough road and the hard road of going No. 1 and trying to make my way all the way through to be the (last) one."

Matt and Jeff Hardy are in the event as well and provided a joint statement on their participation.

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"My brother and I are both very excited to be headlining Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo's very special Tunnel to Towers event. Tunnel to Towers is a very special organization that helps take care of people who have been injured on the job protecting us - people like the military, first responders and police," the Hardys said. "We are very grateful for all of these people's services and efforts in keeping us all safe and healthy. We look forward to raising as much money as we possibly can."