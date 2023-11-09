Expand / Collapse search
MLB

MLB cancels remainder of GM meetings after virus spreads among executives: report

The meetings reportedly ended a day early

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
What was initially thought to be food poisoning among more than 30 MLB executives at the GM meetings in Scottsdale turned out to be a virus.

So, Major League Baseball reportedly decided to cancel the remainder of its meetings.

According to Sports Illustrated, out of an abundance of caution, the league asked food servers at the Omni Montelucia Resort to wear masks and gloves and told executives not to serve themselves at a buffet.

MLB logo

The MLB logo at the on-deck circle during a game between the Minnesota Twins and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park Sept. 18, 2023, in Cincinnati.  (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The league also told teams to report symptoms to track the sickness.

Eight league officials fell ill, and "nearly every team" has someone with symptoms.

The meetings began Tuesday and were supposed to run through Thursday, but they were called a day early.

The GM meetings differ from MLB's winter meetings. The GM meetings are where front offices frame the groundwork for the offseason with other clubs and the media. The winter meetings, scheduled for Nashville from Dec. 3-6, are a period to develop those ideas.

baseballs

The MLB logo on batting practice balls before a game between the Peoria Javelinas and the Mesa Solar Sox at Sloan Park Sept. 21, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz. (Jill Weisleder/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

As a result of the sudden end to the GM meetings, agents meetings will now be done on Zoom instead of in person in Arizona, according to The Athletic.

The resort where the meetings took place is roughly 12 miles away from Chase Field, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks where the Texas Rangers won their first World Series in franchise history.

Rangers win world series

The Texas Rangers celebrate after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 to win the World Series at Chase Field Nov. 1, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Prior to the spread of the virus, the meetings were headlined by New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman's explicit tirade against critics of his team after an 82-80 finish, the Yankees' worst since 1992.