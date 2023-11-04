Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Reds

Joey Votto's future murky after Reds decline his 2024 option

Votto would have been owed $17 million next season

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
It's looking like the end of an era for the Cincinnati Reds.

The team announced Saturday it declined Joey Votto's option for the 2024 season, making him a free agent.

Votto would have been owed $17 million next year if the Reds picked it up. The sides can negotiate another salary, but the Reds made it seem like that's probably not an option.

Joey Votto steps up

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) prepares to bat in the seventh inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati July 15, 2023. (Albert Cesare/The Enquirer/USA Today Network)

In what seemed like a farewell to their beloved first baseman Saturday, the Reds said they "cannot commit to the playing time Joey deserves … based on our current roster and projected plans for the 2024 season.

"For 17 seasons, Joey has been the heart of Reds baseball as a Most Valuable Player, All-Star and respected clubhouse leader. His contributions to our team and his extraordinary generosity toward those in need, throughout our region and beyond, cannot be measured," the team added in a statement.

Joey Votto waves to fans

The Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto acknowledges fans after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies in Cincinnati June 19, 2023.  (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

"He forever will be part of the Reds' family, and at the appropriate time we will thank and honor him as one of the greatest baseball players of this or any generation."

Votto likely has a spot waiting for him in Cooperstown. He was a perennial MVP candidate in his prime. He won the award in 2010, finished in second in 2017 and third in 2015. He's led the National League in on-base percentage seven times, and he had the highest OBP in baseball three times. 

For his career, he's a .294 hitter with a .409 on-base percentage and .511 slugging percentage. 

Joey Votto celebrates

The Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies in Cincinnati June 19, 2023.  (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The last two seasons have not been kind to Votto. He's played in just 156 games since the start of the 2022 season. In those campaigns, he's hit just .204 with a .712 OPS. From his MLB debut in 2007 through 2021, he was a .302 hitter with a .937 OPS. He tied his career-high with 36 home runs in 2021 despite playing in just 129 games.