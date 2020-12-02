Mike Tyson’s biggest rivals challenge him after Roy Jones Jr. fight

The line to fight Mike Tyson has begun.

After the boxing legend’s return to the ring this past Saturday against Roy Jones Jr., two former champions are now looking for another shot at fighting him.

Evander Holyfield, one of Tyson’s most infamous opponents, made his challenge publicly known Monday. The pair first met in 1996, with Holyfield taking the win in the 11th round by TKO. Their rematch in 1997 was the most memorable one, however, when Tyson infamously took a bite out Holyfield’s ear.

“My side tried to make the fight happen and we got nothing but excuses,” Holyfield, 58, said in a press release Monday, per Sportsnet. “Now I can see why he wanted a tune-up fight before thinking about fighting me. Roy Jones was a good local opponent for Mike. But a fight with me would be a global event and the only fight that anyone wants to see is a fight between us.

“There is absolutely no reason why we shouldn’t make it happen. No more excuses. This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Saturday night you said you were ready to fight me, so sign the contract and get in the ring, Tyson. The world is waiting and it’s on you now. I’m ready.”

Former world heavyweight champion Buster Douglas, who shocked Tyson in perhaps the biggest upset in the history of the sport, said he was up for another match in an interview with USA Today.

“Sure, I would welcome the opportunity,” said Douglas, whose knockout of Tyson to become champion in 1990 is regarded as one of the biggest upsets in sports history. “Being a prizefighter all those years and still feeling pretty good today, you always feel you got one more fight in you.’’

With the challengers piling up for Tyson, there’s also buzz for him to take on some younger challengers. George Foreman did it when he was 45, and now the Hall of Famer can see the record being taken by the 54-year-old Tyson.

“If he gets in shape like he’s in now, and then gets his timing back, and all the other things fall into place, he can have an opportunity to fight for the title,” Foreman told USA TODAY Sports Sunday. “If he can be managed right, a champion, the right champion, will come to him. And if the right one comes, he can knock him out.”