Mike Tyson says he 'could be persuaded' to return to ring

It has been about two-and-a-half years since Mike Tyson was last in a boxing ring.

He fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition at Staples Center; a bout that resulted in a split draw.

The fight was Tyson's first in over 14 years after saying shortly after his retirement that he wanted to participate in exhibition matches, but it never came to fruition beyond just one battle in 2006.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While Tyson is now 56 and has taken yet another extended break from the ring, he says another exhibition could be in his future.

"I’m just chillin' out. I did that. I wanted to do that. I did that," Tyson told TMZ Sports when discussing his bout with Jones Jr.

Maybe that sounds like he is finished, but never say never.

"People also in Saudi Arabia wants me to do this stuff, too. I don’t know. I could be persuaded."

CREATOR CLASH BOXER ACCIDENTALLY HITS FEMALE REF IN THE BACK OF THE HEAD

Tyson would not give a price, primarily because he did not want to speak in hypotheticals. However, when the dollars are in front of him, he will start to think about it more.

"When I see the money, my mind works clearer. I can’t express myself clearly now, financially. When I see the paper, the light just comes on," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tyson's last professional fight was on June 11, 2005 in a loss to Kevin McBride. He went 50-6, including winning his first 37 matches. His first loss was to Buster Douglas.