Creator Clash boxer accidentally hits female ref in the back of the head

Creator Clash 2 featured a dozen boxing matches with some of the top social media influencers going toe-to-toe in the ring to see who can put the mouse down and pick up the gloves and fight.

One of the featured matchups was between Chris Ray Gun and William Haynes.

The two were set to meet in a five-round welterweight bout as the creators worked their way up the card to the signature fight of the night – Alex Wassabi vs. iDubbbz.

Haynes replaced Froggy Fresh on the card and had a six-inch height advantage on Ray Gun. Haynes was clobbering Ray Gun throughout the fight, causing the referee to step in and stop the match in the second round, giving Haynes the win via technical knockout.

But as the referee was stopping the fight, Ray Gun accidentally hit her in the back of the head. The referee appeared to be OK.

"One of (the) craziest nights of my life. Special thanks to @MrWilliamHaynes for stepping up last minute and rocking my s---," Ray Gun wrote on Twitter after the fight.

The event took place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Ray Gun is a YouTube star who has more than 620,000 subscribers on his channel. Haynes was a major YouTube creator in the late 2000s and made appearances on "SourceFed" – a YouTube channel created by Philip DeFranco.