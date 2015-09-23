Mike McCarthy: 'James Starks is a helluva running back'

The Green Bay Packers have a premier running back in Eddie Lacy. They like to feed him the ball and watch the big, 234-pounder gobble up huge chunks of yardage.

In Week 2, however, Lacy suffered an ankle injury, and the Packers had to find a way to win without him. They still managed to top the visiting Seattle Seahawks, 27-17, thanks to some tough running from backup James Starks.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is big on Starks as a ball-carrier, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky:

The Packers hope Lacy will be able to play on Monday night versus the Kansas City Chiefs, but Starks gives them a reliable Plan B. Lacy and Starks have each handled 22 handoffs this season, and both backs are averaging well over 4.0 yards per carry.

