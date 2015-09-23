Expand / Collapse search
September 29, 2015

Mike McCarthy: 'James Starks is a helluva running back'

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 18: James Starks #44 of the Green Bay Packers gives Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks a stiff arm as he runs with the ball during the second half of the 2015 NFC Championship game at CenturyLink Field on January 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers have a premier running back in Eddie Lacy. They like to feed him the ball and watch the big, 234-pounder gobble up huge chunks of yardage.

In Week 2, however, Lacy suffered an ankle injury, and the Packers had to find a way to win without him. They still managed to top the visiting Seattle Seahawks, 27-17, thanks to some tough running from backup James Starks.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is big on Starks as a ball-carrier, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky:

The Packers hope Lacy will be able to play on Monday night versus the Kansas City Chiefs, but Starks gives them a reliable Plan B. Lacy and Starks have each handled 22 handoffs this season, and both backs are averaging well over 4.0 yards per carry.

