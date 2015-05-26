Mickelson withdraws from Match Play

(SportsNetwork.com) - Phil Mickelson announced late Sunday that he has withdrawn from this week's WGC-Cadillac Match Play Championship.

Mickelson said, "I'm really happy with the new format and TPC Harding Park is a terrific setting for match play, so it's unfortunate that I won't be able to play this year."

The World Golf Hall of Fame member is the third player from the top 64 in the world to withdraw. Luke Donald and Tim Clark are the other two missing the tournament. Mikko Ilonen will replace Mickelson in the field at TPC Harding Park.

Mickelson has played the Match Play 11 times since 1999. He lost in the first or second round five times, and his best finish was a quarterfinal loss to Davis Love III in 2004.

The 44-year-old is coming off a runner-up finish at the Masters. That was his first top-10 finish of the season, and first since last year's second-place finish at the PGA Championship.