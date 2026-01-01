Micah Parsons mocks Cowboys, Jerry Jones in social media tirade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons mocked his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, and condemned owner Jerry Jones in a series of social media posts Thursday.

Parsons shared a report of a recent quote by Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who suggested the team's defensive decline in 2025 was due to Parsons' departure from the team via trade ahead of the season.

"Obviously, you have an All-Pro pass rusher that wins really quick [Parsons] that's certainly going to help any defense if it's Micah or if it's Myles [Garrett] or whoever that might be. But that impact player is always going to help to a certain degree in pass downs and other downs," Eberflus said Thursday.

"Again, you can't look back, right? It is what it is, and then you just focus where you are."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Parsons shared the post on X with a string of laughing emoji.

Parsons later followed up with another X post, taking aim specifically at Jones, alleging Jones "slandered" him.

"Y’all want me to feel bad? Jerry Jones slandered my name to Cowboys media and national media for months. So I do think I can react to comment if I want to!" Parsons wrote.

Prior to the Cowboys' trade of Parsons to the Packers in August, the star linebacker made a public statement announcing he had requested a trade, saying he "no longer" wanted to be in Dallas, largely because of Jones.

"I no longer want to held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me. I had purposely stayed quiet in hopes of getting something done," Parsons wrote at the time.

In July, Jones made comments about Parsons' durability after the linebacker was injured in 2024.

JERRY JONES REVEALS DRESSING LIKE SANTA CLAUS FOR COWBOYS PLAYERS BEFORE CHRISTMAS DAY VICTORY OVER COMMANDERS

"He was hurt six games last year, seriously," Jones said. "I remember signing a player for the highest-paid at the position in the league, and he got knocked out two-thirds of the year in Dak Prescott. So, there [are] a lot of things you can think about, just as the player does, when you're thinking about committing and guaranteeing money."

Jones later claimed in an appearance on Cowboys legend Michael Irvin’s show in August that he felt the organization had reached an agreement with the two-time All-Pro defensive end before Parson’s agent put a stop to it.

"When we wanted to send the details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our a--," Jones claimed.

"Micah and I talked, and then we were going to send it over to the agent. We had our agreements on term, amount, guarantees — everything. We were gonna send it over to the agent, and the agent said, 'Don't bother because we've got all that to negotiate.' Well, I'd already negotiated that. I'd already moved off my mark on several areas."

Jones added that "we've had the negotiation in my mind."

"The agent is trying to get his nose in it right now and try to come in there and improve off the mark that we’d already said," Jones said.

"It would have made him the highest-paid guaranteed player, other than a quarterback, in the NFL.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The world would know that I want Micah if they knew what I had offered him. And he knows what I offered him. So, the world would know that I want Micah to play on the team and that I respect him for what he can bring to the team."

The Cowboys missed the playoffs this year, playing a 30th consecutive year without reaching the Super Bowl. Their struggles were largely due to their defensive deficiencies.

Meanwhile, Parsons sustained a season-ending injury.