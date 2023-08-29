Mets fans shower Rangers' Max Scherzer with boos in first return to Citi Field since deadline trade

Max Scherzer returned to Citi Field for the first time since the New York Mets traded him to the Texas Rangers at the MLB deadline last month, and fans were not quick to show him any love.

The Mets played a video tribute on their jumbotron for Scherzer, who was in the Rangers’ dugout watching. Mets fans, though, showered him with boos and jeers throughout the video that showed highlights of his year-and-a-half with the ballclub.

When the tribute was complete, a camera shot of Scherzer was shown on the big screen, and Mets fans got even louder, hurdling boos his way.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Scherzer took the boos with a smile on his face.

Mets fans felt the sting when Scherzer and Justin Verlander were both dealt, as the team failed to reach their lofty expectations for the 2023 campaign. Owner Steve Cohen and the front office made the decision through the frustrating first half that the future is what matters most.

That meant dealing away their two aces who were each getting paid $43.33 million this season. New York acquired top prospects in return, including Atlanta Braves All-Star Ronald Acuña Jr.’s younger brother, Luisangel Acuña, from the Rangers.

ANGELS' CHASE SILSETH GETS NAILED IN THE BACK OF THE HEAD BY TEAMMATE'S ERRANT THROW

Scherzer’s tenure with the Mets, though short, produced a solid 2022 campaign. He owned a 2.29 ERA over 145.1 innings with 173 strikeouts and an 11-5 record.

Behind Scherzer’s pitching and a great offense, the Mets won 101 games last season, though they were pushed into the Wild Card Round due to the Braves owning the same record with more head-to-head wins.

When the San Diego Padres came to town for that three-game series, Scherzer threw up a dud when Mets fans expected much more.

He allowed seven runs in 4.2 innings against the San Diego Padres in his only playoff start for New York. He gave up four home runs at Citi Field in his outing as well.

This season, Scherzer did not pitch to the same tune. He had a 4.01 ERA over 107.2 innings, giving up 23 big flies when he only allowed 13 in the regular season last year.

He admitted to reporters before the game on Monday night that he wished things did not pan out the way they did.

"I wish I would’ve pitched better," he said. "I don’t like to point fingers unless I’m pointing fingers at myself, and I definitely can point the finger at myself."

Scherzer added that Cohen and GM Billy Eppler, who he had conversations with about the future of the franchise prior to being dealt, are "doing the right things to be able to build a championship ball club in the future."

Mets fans, though, thought that championship window was right now, especially with players like Scherzer on their side. However, 2023 has been a season to forget, and with Cohen and Eppler mentioning next season as one where rebuilding will still take place, they may have to wait even longer for that first shot at a championship since 1986.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since joining the Rangers, Scherzer has a 2.64 ERA in five starts (30.2 innings) with a 0.913 WHIP.

He will not be starting at Citi Field during this three-game series with the Mets.