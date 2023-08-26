Expand / Collapse search
Angels' Chase Silseth gets nailed in the back of the head by teammate's errant throw

Silseth was making his seventh start of the season

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chase Silseth left Saturday night’s game against the New York Mets after he was accidentally hit in the head with an errant throw in the middle of a rundown.

The Mets had runners on first and second with Daniel Vogelbach up at bat. Silseth threw a strike when the Mets made a blunder on a double steal. Francisco Lindor, who was on second base, didn’t run at the same time as Jeff McNeil.

Chase Silseth being tended to

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Chase Silseth, second from right, is down after being struck by a ball during the Mets game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe threw the ball to first baseman Trey Cabbage. Silseth took off toward third base. Cabbage threw the ball hard and fast over as Silseth was running. He nailed the pitcher in the back of the head.

The ball ricocheted off Silseth’s head and he dropped to the ground writhing in pain.

He was down on the ground for several minutes as trainers and Angels manager Phil Nevin came out to check on him. He left the field under his own power with the help of trainers.

Chase Silseth checked out

Chase Silseth of the Los Angeles Angels is checked out on the field after an injury at Citi Field on Aug. 26, 2023, in New York City. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Chase Silseth helped off the field

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Chase Silseth is assisted off the field after being struck by a throw during the fourth inning of the Mets game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Silseth is in his second season with the Angels. He was making his seventh start of the season before the injury. He entered the game against the Mets with 50 strikeouts and a 4.00 ERA in 14 total appearances.

Before he left, he had struck out three and allowed two runs on two hits.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.