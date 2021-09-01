Mets acting GM Zack Scott busted on drunk driving charge in White Plains

It’s another thumbs-down for the Mets.

Acting General Manager Zack Scott is facing driving while intoxicated charges after he was busted dozing in his car in White Plains, The Post has learned.

Scott, 44, was nabbed at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday when cops caught him snoozing in a 2018 Toyota on South Lexington Avenue near the federal courthouse, White Plains Police Capt. James Spencer said Wednesday.

The embattled GM refused to give blood or submit to a breathalyzer but underwent a field sobriety test and failed, Spencer said.

He was charged and released and is due back in White Plains City Court on Thursday.

Scott’s arrest is the latest hit for the Metropolitans, who have been struggling on the field and reeling from a series of controversies off the diamond in recent months.

The team did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.