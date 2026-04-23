Patriots' Mike Vrabel speaks out after kissing photos with NFL reporter Dianna Russini leak

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New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel took questions about his recent decision to step away from the team amid a series of photo leaks that appear to show him engaging in romantic and personal moments with former New York Times/The Athletic reporter Dianna Russini.

Vrabel will miss multiple days of the NFL Draft, which he announced early on Thursday. In that hours that followed after that announcement, photos that appeared to show Vrabel and Russini kissing at a bar were published by The New York Post, and were reportedly taken six years ago.

TMZ later on Thursday published photos of Vrabel and Russini at a casino.

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"My previous actions don't meet the standard that I hold myself to," Vrabel said of the current situation, later saying "My priorities are my family and this football team, in that order. And there is a balance there that I am going to create."

At the end of the press conference, Vrabel was asked to explain why he initially made a statement calling photos of him and Russini at an Arizona resort "laughable" after were published by The New York Post earlier in April.

"That's a private and personal matter. I don't think that those comments... it was an attempt to protect your family," Vrabel said.

It was the last question Vrabel answered before storming off the podium, and out of the room.

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Vrabel will be leaving the team's NFL Draft responsibilities in the hands of general manager Eliot Wolf

"I'm confident in the people that we have. I'm confident in our preparation," Vrabel said. in the hands

"When you prioritize your family first and your job that's what's required. And that's whats was necessary. Got a lot of support from everybody involved. So that's what I was able to do, and willingly, and I want to do that.

"When my family needs me I'll be there."

When asked if he would miss any more football activities in the coming weeks, Vrabel said, "I can't answer that. I can only say whatever my family needs, that's what I'm going to provide.

"I have to do what's needed of me with my family. So again, I'm confident that whatever they need, I'm going to provide."

When asked if he felt he had to re-prove himself to the players that were there last year, he said "I have to make them a priority, that's what I have to do, I have to make my family and this football team my priority."

The Patriots released a statement ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft Thursday night voicing support for Vrabel.

"The New England Patriots fully support Mike Vrabel’s decision to prioritize his family first, as well as his own well-being," the statement from the Patriots said .

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"Mike has been open with us about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team and our fans, and we respect the steps he is taking to follow through on that commitment.

"We are confident in the leadership and communication Mike has established with our personnel staff throughout this pre-draft process. While he will not be present at the facility on Saturday, we know the draft evaluations are complete, and Eliot Wolf and his personnel staff are prepared to execute our draft as planned this weekend."

Meanwhile, Russini resigned from her position at The New York Times last week.