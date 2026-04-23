Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

New York Yankees

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner considering factors before debuting new alternate uniforms: report

Navy blue tops were approved to be worn during games

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The choice for the New York Yankees to wear their new alternate uniform is ultimately up to owner Hal Steinbrenner, who has shown a knack for change in recent years.

And according to The Athletic, Steinbrenner and others in the front office will decide when the time is right based on some factors.

The outlet noted that economic impact, how often they'll be worn, and how fans feel about the jerseys will all be key considerations in deciding if, and perhaps when, the jerseys will be worn.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Manager Aaron Boone making a pitching change during a spring training game.

Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees makes a pitching change during the fifth inning of a spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Florida, on March 17, 2026. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images)

Hours after The Athletic reported that players had gone to higher-ups about the idea, it was revealed that an alternate jersey had in fact been approved prior.

The Yankees' navy blue batting practice tops, similar to their road spring training uniforms, were the ones that were approved to be worn in games.

The Yankees have taken part in wearing different jerseys in the past, including Players' Weekend from 2017 through 2019, a nod to the 1912 team while playing in Boston on the 100th anniversary of Fenway Park's opening, and jerseys commemorating the Black Yankees in 1996. The Yankees also wore replicas of their 1921 road uniforms for the first Field of Dreams game in 2021.

Paul Goldschmidt, Ben Rice and Cody Bellinger of the New York Yankees standing at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona

Paul Goldschmidt, Ben Rice and Cody Bellinger of the New York Yankees wait for the start of a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, on March 24, 2026. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

YANKEES ANNOUNCER SAYS TEAM SHOULD WIN A WORLD SERIES BEFORE BREAKING LONGSTANDING JERSEY TRADITION

However, none of those jerseys were ever officially put into the rotation, leaving them with just a home and road uniform from day one.

The Yankees also remain the only team to have no last names on the back of their jerseys, home or away, and they are also one of two teams, including the Athletics, without a City Connect jersey.

The Yankees added an advertisement patch on their jerseys in 2023, and beginning last year, "well-groomed" facial hair below the lip was reintroduced after a 50-year ban by Steinbrenner's father, George.

Yankees players reportedly said they want the home pinstripes untouched and would wear the alternates on the road.

Aaron Judge batting for the New York Yankees at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees bats against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a spring training game at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, on March 23, 2026. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Yankees sell navy blue "shirseys" that mimic the tone of their spring training uniforms, but the pinstripes have been even more prevalent in home spring games in Florida.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue