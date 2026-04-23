Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner considering factors before debuting new alternate uniforms: report

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The choice for the New York Yankees to wear their new alternate uniform is ultimately up to owner Hal Steinbrenner, who has shown a knack for change in recent years.

And according to The Athletic, Steinbrenner and others in the front office will decide when the time is right based on some factors.

The outlet noted that economic impact, how often they'll be worn, and how fans feel about the jerseys will all be key considerations in deciding if, and perhaps when, the jerseys will be worn.

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Hours after The Athletic reported that players had gone to higher-ups about the idea, it was revealed that an alternate jersey had in fact been approved prior.

The Yankees' navy blue batting practice tops, similar to their road spring training uniforms, were the ones that were approved to be worn in games.

The Yankees have taken part in wearing different jerseys in the past, including Players' Weekend from 2017 through 2019, a nod to the 1912 team while playing in Boston on the 100th anniversary of Fenway Park's opening, and jerseys commemorating the Black Yankees in 1996. The Yankees also wore replicas of their 1921 road uniforms for the first Field of Dreams game in 2021.

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However, none of those jerseys were ever officially put into the rotation, leaving them with just a home and road uniform from day one.

The Yankees also remain the only team to have no last names on the back of their jerseys, home or away, and they are also one of two teams, including the Athletics, without a City Connect jersey.

The Yankees added an advertisement patch on their jerseys in 2023, and beginning last year, "well-groomed" facial hair below the lip was reintroduced after a 50-year ban by Steinbrenner's father, George.

Yankees players reportedly said they want the home pinstripes untouched and would wear the alternates on the road.

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The Yankees sell navy blue "shirseys" that mimic the tone of their spring training uniforms, but the pinstripes have been even more prevalent in home spring games in Florida.

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