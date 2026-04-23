Falcons' James Pearce Jr. granted intervention program entry, could avoid trial on felony charges

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A potential path has emerged to resolve Atlanta Falcons pass rusher James Pearce Jr.’s legal saga. On Thursday, the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist was granted entry into an intervention program that could allow him to avoid trial on several felony charges, his attorney, Yale Sanford, told ESPN.

Pearce faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing police and resisting arrest, along with misdemeanor stalking tied to a February incident in Florida. The stalking charge stems from alleged events involving his ex-girlfriend, WNBA star Rickea Jackson.

Under the terms of the intervention program, Pearce is prohibited from having physical contact with Jackson and must undergo therapy. The program is overseen by a third party, not the NFL.

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Pearce has a court appearance early next month to finalize the details. Under Florida law, Jackson and the officers involved have the right to be consulted before the agreement is finalized.

A state attorney’s spokesperson said Jackson and law enforcement officers were consulted and that "all parties consented" to pretrial intervention as "the best way forward."

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The assistant state attorney on the case said Pearce’s status as a first-time offender was taken into consideration, adding that "it appears this incident was borne out of a mental health crisis." Pearce does not have a history of violence.

Pearce must continue treatment, submit to random drug tests and follow the NFL’s testing protocol. Any failed or missed test could cost him his place in the pretrial intervention program, and he must also write a letter apologizing to law enforcement, the spokesperson added.

The team declined to comment on the latest development, citing the ongoing legal matter, ESPN reported. Attorneys for Jackson could not be immediately reached for comment.

Pearce is accused of ramming his luxury SUV into a vehicle driven by Jackson on Feb. 7 in Doral, Florida. He then allegedly fled from police as they attempted to arrest him.

Pearce allegedly tailed Jackson and repeatedly struck her vehicle as she drove toward the Doral police station. He spent a night in jail before his release the next day on $20,500 bond.

In February, Jackson told the court she was willing to testify.

The court granted the protection request and scheduled a May 21 hearing on a permanent injunction. The order prohibits Pearce from contacting Jackson, coming within 500 feet of her home or workplace, or within 100 feet of her vehicle.

After reaching an agreement, Pearce’s attorneys said the outcome allows him to move forward without further legal action.

"This resolution allows the matter to be addressed and fully resolved without further litigation, and he is committed to meeting all conditions. James is focused on moving forward, rejoining his teammates and the Atlanta Falcons organization as a whole, performing at the highest level, and continuing to be a team player on and off the field," the statement read.

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Also on Thursday, a spokesperson for the NFL confirmed that the league has been "closely monitoring all developments in the matter, which remains under review of the personal conduct policy."

Pearce set the Falcons’ rookie sack record with 10.5 last season. The Los Angeles Sparks traded Jackson to the Chicago Sky earlier this month.

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