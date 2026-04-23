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NFL

Patriots say they 'fully support' Mike Vrabel amid latest in controversy involving Dianna Russini

The team says Vrabel has been open about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
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Mike Vrabel Seeking Counseling Is The Most Shocking Aspect Of the Russini Saga | OutKick Hot Mic Video

Mike Vrabel Seeking Counseling Is The Most Shocking Aspect Of the Russini Saga | OutKick Hot Mic

Jonathan Hutton & Chad Withrow weren't concerned with the Mike Vrabel - Dianna Russini situation until he started seeking counseling.

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The New England Patriots released a statement ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night voicing their support of head coach Mike Vrabel, who is involved in controversy with reporter Dianna Russini.

"The New England Patriots fully support Mike Vrabel’s decision to prioritize his family first, as well as his own well-being," the statement from the Patriots read. "Mike has been open with us about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team and our fans, and we respect the steps he is taking to follow through on that commitment.  

"We are confident in the leadership and communication Mike has established with our personnel staff throughout this pre-draft process. While he will not be present at the facility on Saturday, we know the draft evaluations are complete and Eliot Wolf and his personnel staff are prepared to execute our draft as planned this weekend."

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This is a breaking news story. More to come.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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