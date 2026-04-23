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NFL Draft

Fernando Mendoza reveals Tom Brady's no-nonsense mentorship pledge ahead of NFL Draft

The Heisman winner says Brady won't be 'all lovey-dovey' if the Raiders draft him

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
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Fernando Mendoza on CFP win, NFL prep, how Tom Brady influenced his game | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Fernando Mendoza on CFP win, NFL prep, how Tom Brady influenced his game | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Indiana QB and No. 1 projected pick Fernando Mendoza joins Colin Cowherd to discussing the Hoosiers winning the National Championship and how he prepped for Miami's tough defense. He breaks down how his game has developed from his Cal days and what led him to join Curt Cignetti's program. Mendoza also shares the QBs whose game he tries to learn from and how he is prepping for the NFL via Tom Brady.

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Fernando Mendoza, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and projected No. 1 overall pick, is poised to begin his NFL career under the mentorship of one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Mendoza, who led Indiana to a national championship during an undefeated 16–0 season, revealed this week that he spoke with Tom Brady during his official visit with the Las Vegas Raiders, who own the top pick in this year’s draft. 

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza celebrating on the field

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza celebrates after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Jan. 19, 2026. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

Appearing on the "Dan Patrick Show" Wednesday, Mendoza revealed the advice Brady, a minority owner of the Raiders, shared with him during their meeting. 

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"It was fantastic. He gave me the message that he's going to push me, and he's not going to be all lovey-dovey, and that if the Raiders draft me, he's going to be a mentor and wants to pour into whatever quarterback the Raiders have – whether it's me, whether they draft somebody else." 

Mendoza added that the offseason addition of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins presents another learning opportunity for the young signal-caller. 

Tom Brady standing in Levi's Stadium before Super Bowl LX.

Tom Brady attends Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

PROJECTED TOP PICK FERNANDO MENDOZA REVEALS WHY HE’S SKIPPING NFL DRAFT

"Well, if I’m lucky enough to go to the Raiders, I think it’ll be a great opportunity to learn from someone who’s had so much success throughout the years, and who I think, has a very similar playing style as me."

Mendoza will likely not take starting reps in Las Vegas – Brady and general manager John Spytek have said numerous times that they believe in not playing a young quarterback right away. 

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza passing football during game in Miami Gardens

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza passes against Miami during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Jan. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

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The Miami native will not be in Pittsburgh to walk across the stage and be welcomed into the NFL by Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday night. He will instead be home with his family, citing his mother’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Canfield contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

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