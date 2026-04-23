Fernando Mendoza reveals Tom Brady's no-nonsense mentorship pledge ahead of NFL Draft

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Fernando Mendoza, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and projected No. 1 overall pick, is poised to begin his NFL career under the mentorship of one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Mendoza, who led Indiana to a national championship during an undefeated 16–0 season, revealed this week that he spoke with Tom Brady during his official visit with the Las Vegas Raiders, who own the top pick in this year’s draft.

Appearing on the "Dan Patrick Show" Wednesday, Mendoza revealed the advice Brady, a minority owner of the Raiders, shared with him during their meeting.

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"It was fantastic. He gave me the message that he's going to push me, and he's not going to be all lovey-dovey, and that if the Raiders draft me, he's going to be a mentor and wants to pour into whatever quarterback the Raiders have – whether it's me, whether they draft somebody else."

Mendoza added that the offseason addition of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins presents another learning opportunity for the young signal-caller.

PROJECTED TOP PICK FERNANDO MENDOZA REVEALS WHY HE’S SKIPPING NFL DRAFT

"Well, if I’m lucky enough to go to the Raiders, I think it’ll be a great opportunity to learn from someone who’s had so much success throughout the years, and who I think, has a very similar playing style as me."

Mendoza will likely not take starting reps in Las Vegas – Brady and general manager John Spytek have said numerous times that they believe in not playing a young quarterback right away.

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The Miami native will not be in Pittsburgh to walk across the stage and be welcomed into the NFL by Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday night. He will instead be home with his family, citing his mother’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.