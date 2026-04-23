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NFL Draft

Rams make surprise first-round move, take Alabama QB Ty Simpson

The selection marks a stunning departure from a franchise known for trading away first-round picks to win now

By Dan Zaksheske Fox News
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Ty Simpson Isn't A First Round Guy In Better Drafts | OutKick Hot Mic Video

Ty Simpson Isn't A First Round Guy In Better Drafts | OutKick Hot Mic

Armando Salguero tells Jonathan Hutton & Chad Withrow that Ty Simpson isn't a first round QB, but happens to be this year's QB2 due to the class being weak.

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One of the most intriguing stories entering the first round of the NFL Draft was where Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson might land. Well, fans got their answer sooner than they expected.

The Los Angeles Rams surprisingly selected Simpson with the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The selection isn't completely out of left field and is arguably the best-case scenario for Simpson. The Rams have Matthew Stafford as their starter for 2026, but Stafford has flirted with the idea of retirement each of the past two offseasons. It's clear the clock is ticking on his NFL career.

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Ty Simpson warming up on the field at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California

The Los Angeles Rams pulled a stunner and drafted Alababam QB Ty Simpson with the No. 13 pick in the NFL Draft. (CFP/Getty Images)

Now, Simpson gets to sit behind one of the NFL's best veteran quarterbacks, learn the position while adapting to life in the NFL, and not face immediate pressure to succeed. Additionally, the Rams are one of the most well-run franchises in the league right now. Sean McVay is an elite head coach who led the team to a Super Bowl victory to cap the 2021 season and just had the team within one win of another Super Bowl berth before falling to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship.

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The most surprising aspect is the Rams looking toward the future, quite frankly. This is a team that has had no problem trading away first-round picks to make its team the best it can be each season. It seemed most likely the team would use the No. 13 pick to improve its team for next season, which could be Stafford's last. Instead, the team decided to put itself in position for Stafford's retirement without skipping a beat.

Matthew Stafford standing on the field at Lumen Field in Seattle

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford, now 38-years-old, has flirted with retirement after each of the past two seasons. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

There were several surprises in the first 13 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft: the Cardinals taking Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 3, the Titans selecting Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate at No. 4, the Kansas City Chiefs trading up to take LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane at No. 6 and even the Cowboys trading up one spot to make sure they drafted Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at No. 11.

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But the Rams completely abandoning their recent strategy (usually trading away first-round picks and loading up for now) to select Stafford's heir apparent is easily the biggest early shock of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dan Zaksheske is a reporter at OutKick.

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