Fever star Sophie Cunningham says sports media needs 'more honesty'

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Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham called for more honesty among the sports media, while speaking to reporters at her team's media day on Wednesday.

Cunningham was asked about a recent social media exchange, appearing to reference her calling out Yahoo Sports for an X post that claimed she "was not thrilled" about her recent one-year contract extension with the team. The post cited a recent quote from Cunningham's podcast where she said the deal was "kind of frustrating."

"I’m gonna shut this down right now. I’m not mad about the money…. I just wanted more years because I love it here. I wanted to get a house so I could bring my dog and donkey to Indy with me. That’s it. That’s the truth. I think we have something very special here in Indiana!!" Cunningham wrote in response to the post on X Monday.

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Cunningham then appeared to address the issue again at Wednesday's media day session.

"Media is going to do what media does and I think you guys know that. You guys are a part of that. And I think if everyone watches the full clip that I'm very calm, cool, and collected. You know, I think sports and media in general, we need more honesty. We love clickbait. I know that's what pays the bills and whatnot," Cunningham said.

Cunningham added that she hopes to take an honest approach as an aspiring sports broadcaster.

"I've been on both sides of media, positive and negative. And I want to be someone who brings smiles, who brings positivity. And so, I really hope that I can bring that to the broadcasting space. I think if you have conversations with your friends and do all that, of course, anyone can clip a little something and it can just blow up and be not what you meant at all," she said.

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"And so, I think as much negativity as I got on that, so many people were like, ‘Hey, we love the authenticity. We love the honesty. We think that more players should speak like that.’ And so, for me, it just opened up a different perspective of, ‘Hey, I want to tell people stories.’ And I wanted to be positive. I wanted to be them. And so when all this stuff happens, now I get to be you guys and I get to share the story."

After signing a one-year , $665,000 contract Sunday, Cunningham posted a video on TikTok Tuesday of her adult baptism.

"I got baptized when I was little but I was feeling a tug on my heart to do it on my terms as an adult! Such a fun, amazing day. Thank you Jesus," she wrote.

Cunningham is one of many players from last year's Fever core who re-signed with the team and will continue playing alongside superstar Caitlin Clark.

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The trio of Clark, Cunningham and Lexie Hull, who also recently signed a contract extension with Indiana, proved to be an efficient and gravitating force in popularity when they were all on the court at the same time last year. Along the way, they earned a mysterious nickname on social media, which they later adopted for themselves — "Tres Leches," which translates from Spanish to "three milks" and refers to a popular Latin American sponge cake.

"We saw it on Twitter at some point, and people ran with it," Hull previously told Fox News Digital of the nickname. "It was funny."