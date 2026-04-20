2026 NFL Draft First Round Preview: Team Needs, Mock Picks, Draft Selections

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It's time for all of us to put our pencils down on our previews for the 2026 NFL Draft.

After many days, weeks, months and even years of mock drafts, the 2026 draft has arrived. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza will almost certainly hear his name called when the Las Vegas Raiders make the No. 1 overall pick, but after that, it seems like anyone's guess as to what might happen.

What we do know, though, is that all 32 teams have at least one pick in the first two rounds entering draft night. How should every team use those top selections? We determined the top needs for each time, while our draft expert, Rob Rang, mapped out how the first 64 picks should go in his most recent mock draft.

So, let's dive in and share how we think each team should attack the 2026 NFL Draft.

Arizona Cardinals

Team needs: QB, DL, OL, RB

Eric D. Williams: The Cardinals moved on from Kyler Murray. Last year’s starter, Jacoby Brissett, remains on the roster and Arizona signed Gardner Minshew in free agency. However, those two journeymen are considered stop gaps, with most NFL observers believing new head coach Mike LaFleur could be eying Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson as the team’s quarterback of the future with a Day 1 or early Day 2 pick. Although incumbent starter James Conner reworked his contract to stay on the roster and the Cardinals signed Tyler Allgeier in free agency, Arizona still could look to add a player who some consider the best in this year’s draft in Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 if they do not trade down. With four straight losing seasons, the Cardinals are in desperate need of some sizzle on their roster. The Cardinals averaged 93 rushing yards a contest last season, which was 31st in the NFL.

Mock selection: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame (No. 3 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 3

Round 2: 34

Round 3: 65

Round 4: 104

Round 5: 143

Round 6: 183

Round 7: 217

Atlanta Falcons

Team needs: LB, WR, OLB

Greg Auman: Atlanta gave up its first-round pick last year to get outside linebacker James Pearce, whose off-field issues could create another positional need. Losing linebacker Kaden Elliss to the Saints, Atlanta could use an upgrade in his replacement, like Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez, though the Bucs could grab him two spots earlier in the second round. Receiver depth still needs help, as does the defensive front, ranking in the NFL’s bottom 10 against the run. That starts inside, but they could take an edge if they think Pearce is lost to a significant suspension. Jake Matthews is 34, so if it’s possible to line up a successor at tackle, that would make sense.

Mock selection: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia (No. 48 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 2: 48

Round 3: 79

Round 4: 122

Round 6: 215

Round 7: 231

Baltimore Ravens

Team needs: OL, WR, TE

Ben Arthur: The team that Jesse Minter inherited from John Harbaugh is stacked, especially with the return of QB Lamar Jackson and the addition of edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. But the loss of center Tyler Linderbaum is huge and the Ravens need to beef up their offensive line to protect Jackson and power their run game. They could also use more weapons for Jackson, including a No. 2 receiver and a tight end to replace the departed Isaiah Likely. And they’re not looking for developmental players either. They are good enough to make a run at the Super Bowl, so at least in the first few rounds, they need players who can plug holes right now.

Mock selection: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon (No. 14 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 14

Round 2: 45

Round 3: 80

Round 4: 115

Round 5: 154, 162, 173, 174

Round 6: 211

Round 7: 250, 253

Buffalo Bills

Team needs: Edge, LB, WR, CB

Henry McKenna: Often, when a team hires an offensive-minded head coach like Joe Brady, the general manager's first inclination is to equip that coach with the tools and weapons on that side of the ball. I doubt that’s what’s going to happen for Buffalo in the draft, in part because the Bills already used their second-rounder to get D.J. Moore, one of Brady’s guys from their Carolina days. Instead, this should be a defensive-focused draft from Buffalo to help newcomer, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, make the most of a unit that appears sorely lacking in talent.

Mock selection: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State (No. 26 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 26

Round 3: 91

Round 4: 126

Round 5: 165, 168

Round 6: 182

Round 7: 220

Carolina Panthers



Team needs: S, WR, OT

Auman: Carolina aggressively upgraded its defensive front by giving huge contracts to edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. Is finding a starting safety the next step in that effort? That’s the obvious spot on defense, perhaps at 19 with a player like Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman. Tackle is tricky with Ikem Ekwonu sidelined and Rasheed Walker just a one-year stopgap for now. They can do better than Tommy Tremble and Ja’Tavion Sanders at tight end, and as much as they’ve invested at receiver, they had only four pass plays of 40-plus yards last season, showing a need for speed to add to the downfield arsenal.

Mock selection: Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama (No. 19 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 19

Round 2: 51

Round 3: 83

Round 4: 119

Round 5: 158, 159

Round 6: 200

Chicago Bears

Team needs: S, Edge, C, OT

McKenna: Last year, the Bears got the right players in place for coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams to thrive. I think we’ll see those guys continue to trend upward, particularly if general manager Ryan Poles can find offensive line depth in the draft. But the primary focus for this year’s draft will likely be to get the right players — talents that fit defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s scheme. That’s where the emphasis will land for Poles in Year 2 of this new era.

Mock selection: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson (No. 25 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 25

Round 2: 57, 60

Round 3: 89

Round 4: 129

Round 7: 239, 241

Cincinnati Bengals

Team needs: DL, DB, WR

Arthur: The Bengals traded for three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, but that shouldn’t preclude them from adding to the D-line. They have four defensive tackles who are at least 28 years old near the top of the depth chart, while they’re also lacking a true No. 1 edge rusher.

The secondary should be addressed, too. At safety, Jordan Battle is set to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason and veteran Bryan Cook has no guaranteed salary after 2026. The Bengals could also use a Day 1 starter at nickel and must be cognizant of their future at outside cornerback, where both Dax Hill and DJ Turner are set to hit free agency in 2027.

At wide receiver, Andrei Iosivas is entering the last year of his rookie contract. With two players at the position making big money (Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins), Cincinnati could be eyeing a WR3 for 2027 and beyond.

Mock selection: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson (No. 41 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 2: 41

Round 3: 72

Round 4: 110

Round 6: 189, 199

Round 7: 221, 226

Cleveland Browns

Team needs: OT, QB, WR, Edge

McKenna: It’s a sad situation in Cleveland where they need good players at every one of the premium positions, where it’s hardest to get good players. Quarterback might be a need, but they aren’t likely to address it. They should focus on hitting every premium position that’s not QB in hopes that when their selection rolls around in 2027, they can draft a young signal-caller and support him in ways that they haven’t done (sustainably) since Bernie Kosar.

Mock selection: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah (No. 6 overall pick), Denzel Boston, WR, Washington (No. 24 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 6, 24

Round 2: 39

Round 3: 70

Round 4: 107

Round 5: 146, 149

Round 6: 206

Round 7: 248

Dallas Cowboys

Team needs: Edge, LB, CB

Arthur: The Cowboys had the league’s worst scoring defense last season (30.1 points allowed per game), so they need help everywhere for a unit that brings in a first-time coordinator in Christian Parker.

Dallas traded for Rashan Gary in March, but it still needs a true No. 1 edge rusher. At cornerback, there are injury concerns with DaRon Bland and second-year pro Shavon Revel Jr., while veteran acquisition Cobie Durant didn’t receive starter money in free agency. The Cowboys’ off-ball linebacker spot is also very thin. DeMarvion Overshown, who missed 15 games over the last season, is a projected starter alongside 2025 fifth-rounder Shemar James.

Mock selection: Rueben Bain, Edge, Miami (Fla.) (No. 12 overall pick), Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee (No. 20 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 12, 20

Round 3: 92

Round 4: 112

Round 5: 152, 177, 180

Round 7: 218

Denver Broncos

Team needs: LB, TE, DL

Auman: Denver lost its first- and third-round picks in acquiring receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Dolphins, and three of their seven picks are in the final 12 picks overall, so there’s less to work with than any other team in the league. Alex Singleton is 32, so addressing linebacker could be a priority for their lone top-100 pick. Evan Engram has two touchdowns total in the last two years, so a mid-round tight end would be smart. Defensive tackle John Franklin-Myers got $21 million a year from the Titans, so putting one of those fourth-rounders to bolster the interior defensive front is a must.

Mock selection: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State (No. 62 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 2: 62

Round 4: 108, 111

Round 5: 170

Round 7: 246, 256, 257

Detroit Lions

Team needs: OL, Edge, CB

Arthur: Priority No. 1 for the Lions should be remaking their offensive line. They need a new left tackle following Taylor Deck’s release, and the interior offensive line — particularly left guard and center — could use depth. All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell is an option to flip to the left side, but Detroit would need to find a reliable replacement at right tackle.

Defensively, the Lions need a No. 2 edge rusher to pair with Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson — veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad (11 sacks in 2025) departed in free agency — and insurance at cornerback, where starters Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed missed a combined 15 games last season.

Mock selection: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia (No. 17 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 17

Round 2: 50

Round 4: 118, 128

Round 5: 157, 181

Round 6: 205, 213

Round 7: 222

Green Bay Packers

Team needs: Edge, CB, OL, DT

McKenna: The Packers have a well-built roster, with a few Achilles heels. So it will be interesting to see whether they draft to plug the obvious holes. They traded away Rashan Gary, which opened up a starting spot on their defensive line. It also wouldn’t hurt to snag a starting-caliber CB. However, given that their first selection falls in the second round, I’m not sure they’ll be able to find an immediate starter at either spot in this year’s draft.

Mock selection: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee (No. 52 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 2: 52

Round 3: 84

Round 4: 120

Round 5: 153, 160

Round 6: 201

Round 7: 236, 255

Houston Texans

Team needs: G, DT, OLB

Auman: Few NFL offensive lines have undergone — or needed — more overhaul than Houston’s in the last two years, and that’s an ongoing process. The Texans have four picks in the top 70, thanks to deals last year for Laremy Tunsil and when the Giants moved up for Jaxson Dart. At 28, they might be able to get the second guard off the board, and as much as they’ve committed financially to Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, they can still add young depth so they don’t have to play their elite edges too much. Defensive tackle would be smart for the 38th pick, keeping the defensive interior strong. Lots of assets for a team already loaded with talent, so it’s possible they try to land some 2027 draft capital as well.

Mock selection: Keylan Rutledge, OL, Georgia Tech (No. 28 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 28

Round 2: 38, 59

Round 3: 69

Round 4: 106

Round 5: 141, 167

Round 7: 243

Indianapolis Colts

Team needs: Edge, LB, S, WR, OT

Arthur: The Colts need a three-down edge rusher that can be paired with Laiatu Latu, a need that only became reinforced with Kwity Paye’s departure in free agency. Lou Anarumo’s defense is also very thin at linebacker — Akeem Davis-Gaither and Austin Ajiake are currently the projected starters — and needs a safety replacement for Nick Cross, who signed with the Commanders in free agency.

At wide receiver, not only is there a hole after trading Michael Pittman Jr., but general manager Chris Ballard revealed this week that new No. 1 option Alec Pierce could miss three months because of ankle surgery. Indy could also use a third offensive tackle behind Bernhard Raimann and Jalen Travis following Braden Smith’s departure in free agency.

Mock selection: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech (No. 47 overall)

Draft picks:

Round 2: 47

Round 3: 78

Round 4: 113

Round 5: 156

Round 6: 214

Round 7: 249, 254

Jacksonville Jaguars

Team needs: OLB, DT, TE

Auman: Jacksonville gave up its first-round pick to the Browns in moving up from 5 to 2 to get corner Travis Hunter in last year’s draft. They do have four picks between 56 and 100, including two extra third-rounders gained in trading down during last year’s third round. With 11 overall picks, some consolidation (moving up) would make sense – they lack depth at edge behind two well-paid starters in Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen, and could use help on the interior even after acquiring Ruke Orhorhoro from Atlanta. An inside linebacker to challenge Ventrell Miller would be smart after losing Devin Lloyd in free agency, as well as a second tight end to pair with Brenton Strange.

Mock selection: Gennings Dunker, G, Iowa (No. 56 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 2: 56

Round 3: 81, 88, 100

Round 4: 124

Round 5: 164, 166

Round 6: 203

Round 7: 233, 240, 245

Kansas City Chiefs

Team needs: CB, Edge, OT, WR

McKenna: It’s weird to see the Chiefs picking in the top 10 — and twice in the first round. But it’s a good thing for KC, which has seen its talent depth erode steadily over the last few years. Their secondary seems lacking in high-end starting talent, particularly after trading away Trent McDuffie. And then their offense was brutal last year, as they continue investing in receiver and tackle while getting disappointing returns.

Mock selection: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU (No. 9 overall pick), Akheem Mesidor, DL, Miami (Fla.) (No. 29 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 9, 29

Round 2: 40

Round 3: 74

Round 4: 109

Round 5: 148, 169, 176

Round 6: 210

Las Vegas Raiders

Team needs: QB, WR, DL, DB

Williams: The Raiders will draft Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick, solving their need for a long-term answer at quarterback. General manager John Spytek also improved the roster in free agency, with the addition of a mentor for Mendoza in veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, center Tyler Linderbaum, receiver Jalon Nailor and linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean. However, the Raiders had a handful of receivers in for pre-draft visits and could be looking to add another playmaker on the perimeter for Mendoza through the draft. Las Vegas kept one of the top pass rushers in the game after the Baltimore Ravens rescinded the Maxx Crosby trade, but the Raiders need an interior defensive lineman to help push the pocket and stop the run. Along with that, new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard could use a couple more athletic bodies in the secondary.

Mock selection: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana (No. 1 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 1

Round 2: 36

Round 3: 67

Round 4: 102, 117, 134

Round 5: 175

Round 6: 185, 208

Round 7: 219

Los Angeles Chargers

Team needs: OL, DL, CB, WR

Williams: Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz says protecting Justin Herbert is the team’s top priority this offseason after the Oregon product took the most hits of any quarterback last season. The Chargers addressed that issue by bringing in new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, along with signing center Tyler Biadasz, offensive guard Cole Strange, tight end Charlie Kolar and fullback Alec Ingold in free agency. Hortiz expects to continue that effort by drafting an interior offensive lineman early to pair with bookend offensive Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt returning from season-ending leg injuries. The Chargers also could use another playmaker on the perimeter, along with defensive help at edge rusher and cornerback, to help new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary. He replaces defensive guru Jesse Minter, who left to take the head coaching job with the Baltimore Ravens.

Mock selection: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State (No. 22 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 22

Round 2: 55

Round 3: 86

Round 4: 123

Round 6: 204

Los Angeles Rams

Team needs: WR, OL, LB

Williams: The Rams have not been this high up in the draft since selecting Jared Goff No. 1 overall in the 2016 draft. Los Angeles already made big moves this offseason, trading the team’s other first-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Trent McDuffie and signing his teammate Jaylen Watson to a lucrative deal in free agency. The Rams also were close to consummating a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for A.J. Brown, so head coach Sean McVay taking a receiver early makes sense. The Rams could also add depth up front on the offensive and defensive lines, along with an athletic linebacker for this team looking to return to the Super Bowl, hosted in their home facility at SoFi Stadium this season.

Mock selection: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M (No. 13 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 13

Round 2: 61

Round 3: 93

Round 6: 207

Round 7: 232, 251, 252

Miami Dolphins

Team needs: WR, CB, OLB

Auman: Miami has seven picks in the top 100, but there are glaring needs from veterans jettisoned for those bonus picks in the past year. New coach, new GM, and a chance to start rebranding the franchise. Losing Jaylen Waddle (and not re-signing Tyreek Hill) makes receiver a strong need and a good match at No. 11 overall. Losing Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb makes edge a priority as well. Can you name a starting Dolphins defensive back? Putting multiple second-day picks into the secondary will help as well, with the back end getting completely retooled. There’s much work to be done for Jeff Hafley’s first season, but the draft can be a huge first step in the right direction.

Mock selection: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State (No. 11 overall pick), Treydan Dukes, DB, Arizona (No. 30 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 11, 30

Round 2: 43

Round 3: 75, 87, 90, 94

Round 4: 130

Round 5: 151

Round 7: 227, 238

Minnesota Vikings

Team needs: C, S, WR, Edge, TE, OT

Arthur: Ryan Kelly’s retirement leaves Minnesota with a hole at center. Elsewhere on offense, the Vikings need a new WR3 — Jalen Nailor signed with the Raiders — and tight end and offensive tackle are worthy of taking a long-term outlook. TJ Hockenson is entering the year of his deal, while insurance is needed behind left tackle Christian Darrisaw (injury concerns) and right tackle Brian O’Neill (entering the last year of his contract).

Harrison Smith hasn’t decided if he’s returning yet, but even if he does, he’ll be 37 and the Vikings will need a young, starting-caliber safety for Brian Flores’ defense. Edge becomes a need if veteran Jonathan Greenard gets traded.

Mock selection: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon (No. 18 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 18

Round 2: 49

Round 3: 82, 97

Round 5: 163

Round 6: 196

Round 7: 234, 235, 244

New England Patriots

Team needs: Edge, LB, TE, OT

McKenna: The Patriots still need help rushing the passer — and all over their front seven. Injuries depleted their defense last year, and they weren’t deep enough to deal with injuries to Harold Landry and Robert Spillane. So it would help to get younger there. But Drake Maye began to regress in the Patriots’ playoff run, and New England would be smart to give him more support — maybe with a young tackle or with a tight end (or both).

Mock selection: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State (No. 31 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 31

Round 2: 63

Round 3: 95

Round 4: 125, 131

Round 5: 171

Round 6: 191, 198, 202, 212

Round 7: 247

New Orleans Saints

Team needs: WR, edge, CB

Auman: The Saints finished 2025 with four wins in their last five games, and despite the positivity surrounding QB Tyler Shough, there are still needs on both sides of the ball. Finding a solid receiver to complement Chris Olave is a must, and they’re well-positioned at No. 8 to perhaps get the second receiver off the board. They’ve struggled to draft an edge rusher despite multiple high-round picks, and the secondary needs replenishing after losing Alontae Taylor in free agency. Two picks were acquired from Seattle for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, so a second receiver with an eye on returns wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Mock selection: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State (No. 8 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 8

Round 2: 42

Round 3: 73

Round 4: 132, 136

Round 5: 150, 172

Round 6: 190

New York Giants

Team needs: DB, DT, G, WR

Vacchiano: The Giants have a lot of holes to plug, particularly on a defense that was bad before they traded away defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. John Harbaugh believes he can make his new team competitive, and maybe a contender, if he can get some playmakers on that side of the ball. And really, they can pick any position except edge rusher, where they have plenty of depth. They’re in better shape on offense, but they always need offensive line help, and maybe a second receiver. With two top-10 picks and three in the top 40, they’re in position to get a lot of instant help.

Mock selection: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State (No. 5 overall pick), Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami (Fla.) (No. 10 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 5, 10

Round 2: 37

Round 4: 105

Round 5: 145

Round 6: 186, 192, 193

New York Jets

Team needs: QB, WR, Edge

Vacchiano: What don’t the Jets need, really? With their best defensive players traded away, they’re thin at every position except maybe running back and tackle. They did a nice job of re-stocking their defense in free agency, so outside of an edge rusher (which they’ll likely get at No. 2), they can focus their attention on offense. What they really need is a quarterback, but it’s unlikely they’ll get more than a developmental one on Day 3. For now, their focus will be on a starting receiver for their offense and that edge rusher. After that, it’s wide open because every pick will fill some sort of hole.

Mock selection: David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech (No. 2 overall pick), Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn (No. 16 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 2, 16

Round 2: 33, 44

Round 4: 103, 140

Round 5: 179

Round 7: 228, 242

Philadelphia Eagles

Team needs: Edge, OL, TE

Vacchiano: Despite their disappointing season, the Eagles are still loaded for a Super Bowl run. They just need to get back to what got them to the Super Bowl in two of the last four years — dominance in the trenches. They need more strength on the offensive line, particularly on the interior. And they need an edge rusher to replace the departed Jaelen Phillips. Filling those two needs makes them an instant championship contender. One other thing to watch, though: If they trade A.J. Brown — and they might — receiver will become a sneaky need, though a tight end to eventually replace the aging Dallas Goedert is a bigger priority.

Mock selection: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo (No. 23 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 23

Round 2: 54

Round 3: 68, 98

Round 4: 114, 137

Round 5: 178

Round 6: 197

Pittsburgh Steelers

Team needs: QB, WR, G, S

Vacchiano: Assuming 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers eventually decides to play, then the Steelers have a quarterback for this season, but they still don’t have one for the future. Unfortunately for them, that likely will have to wait until 2027. For now, they need to get Rodgers another weapon to join DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. in Mike McCarthy’s pass-heavy offense. They could use interior offensive line help to keep Rodgers protected too. They need players who are ready to play, at least from the first three rounds, because with a quarterback that old, they’re not building for the future yet. They’re trying to make one more playoff, and maybe even a championship run.

Mock selection: Makai Lemon, WR, USC (No. 23 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 21

Round 2: 53

Round 3: 76, 85, 99

Round 4: 121, 135

Round 5: 161

Round 6: 216

Round 7: 224, 230, 237

San Francisco 49ers

Team needs: WR, DE, S, OL

Williams: The 49ers added veteran pass catchers in Mike Evans and Christian Kirk in free agency, but could use a young receiver to groom as a big-bodied, long-term target on the perimeter for Brock Purdy. San Francisco also needs an eventual replacement at left tackle for Trent Williams, who turns 38 in July. Defensively, new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris could use some pass rush help up front, with Nick Bosa and last year’s first-round pick Mykel Williams recovering from season-ending knee injuries. Along with edge rusher, San Francisco could use a playmaking safety to upgrade the defensive secondary.

Mock selection: Malachi Lawrence, Edge, UCF (No. 27 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 27

Round 2: 58

Round 4: 127, 133, 138, 139

Seattle Seahawks

Team needs: CB, RB, DE, OL

Williams: The defending champs lost Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to the Chiefs in free agency. And while they signed former Green Bay Packer running back Emanuel Wilson in free agency and have starter Zach Charbonnet returning from a season-ending knee injury, the Seahawks would like to add another dynamic playmaker early in the draft to the running back room. With defensive backs Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant also departing in free agency, adding reinforcements to the secondary should be a priority for general manager John Schneider. Finally, head coach Mike Macdonald could always use another pass rusher, so expect Seattle to scour the draft for a pass rush specialist.

Mock selection: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame (No. 32 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 32

Round 2: 64

Round 3: 96

Round 6: 188

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Team needs: OLB, LB, TE

Auman: Tampa Bay’s draft is just their original seven picks, with nary a trade, though it’s very possible that changes if they trade down from 15, not seeing an obvious match at edge or linebacker. Those two are the most glaring positional needs, and positions they’ve struggled to draft in recent years. Losing Mike Evans on offense is tough, but they used their top pick last year on Emeka Egbuka, so a pass-catching tight end is the more likely offensive replacement, perhaps on the second day of the draft. They invested in Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison at corner, but if they’re unsure of either, they could put another high pick into an outside corner.

Mock selection: Olaivavega "Vega" Ioane, OG, Penn State (No. 15 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 15

Round 2: 46

Round 3: 77

Round 4: 116

Round 5: 155

Round 6: 195

Round 7: 229

Tennessee Titans

Team needs: C, G, Edge, WR, ILB, S

Arthur: The Titans have invested heavily in the defensive line this offseason (John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson), but they’re still a piece away on the edge for Robert Saleh’s defense. The linebacker and safety spots could use more talent and depth as well.

But apart from edge rusher, Tennessee’s biggest priority should be supporting Cam Ward. The team needs starting-caliber talent at both center and right guard, while an early-round receiver would round out the pass-catching group.

Mock selection: Arvell Reese, Edge, Ohio State (No. 4 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 4

Round 2: 35

Round 3: 66

Round 4: 101

Round 5: 142, 144

Round 6: 184, 194

Round 7: 225

Washington Commanders

Team needs: WR, CB, C

Vacchiano: They are expecting instant improvement this season with a healthy Jayden Daniels, and that seems likely to happen. But it sure would be easier if they got him someone other than Terry McLaurin to catch his passes. McLaurin is incredibly reliable, but he’ll be 31 in September and coming off injuries. The Commanders really have no one else he can count on, especially with Deebo Samuel gone. They also really need someone to snap Daniels the ball, which is why they made an offseason run at free-agent center Tyler Linderbaum after letting their old center go. They have a hole at corner, too, and an edge rusher wouldn’t hurt. They also only have six draft picks this year and just two in the first two days. They’ll really have to prioritize what holes they fill.

Mock selection: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State (No. 7 overall pick)

Draft picks:

Round 1: 7

Round 3: 71

Round 5: 147

Round 6: 187, 209

Round 7: 223