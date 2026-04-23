Cardinals draft Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

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The Arizona Cardinals went with a true playmaker on offense, selecting Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Many believed heading into the first round on Thursday night that Arizona was a perfect trade-down candidate, as teams might have paid a premium to land either Love, or someone else, they coveted.

It possibly looked that way as the clock ticked closer to zero, but the Cardinals ended up putting their pick in, landing the consensus top running back in this 2026 class.

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Love became the highest drafted running back since the New York Giants selected Saquon Barkley second overall out of Penn State in 2018. And he joins a Cardinals offense that will be revamped under new head coach Mike LaFleur.

It’s a West Coast-style offense for LaFleur, and he gets a speedy Love, who ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. The tape also speaks for itself, with Love showcasing explosive physical traits as well as strength in the trenches.

2026 NFL DRAFT ODDS: BACK DAVID BAILEY AS NO. 2 PICK, JEREMIYAH LOVE TO GIANTS

Love also joins a veteran in James Conner, while Tyler Allgeier signed with the Cardinals this offseason. But Love has the talent to set himself apart from the rest, with many believing he was the best overall player in this draft.

Love ran for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns this past season for the Fighting Irish, while surpassing 100 yards in six of his 14 showings. He even rushed for a whopping 228 yards against the USC Trojans.

Given the Cardinals didn't have a single 100-yard rusher this past season, they’re going with someone who can provide juice to the new-look offense.

It’s also a new look with Kyler Murray out, as he went to the Minnesota Vikings following his release from Arizona.

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The Cardinals, at least for now, are heading into the 2026 season with Jacoby Brissett, the veteran journeyman who took over for the injured Murray last year, as their starting quarterback.

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