Giants use top-10 picks on Ohio State's Arvell Reese, Miami's Francis Mauigoa in 2026 NFL Draft

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The New York Giants were armed with two picks in the top 10 of the 2026 NFL Draft, and the new regime led by head coach John Harbaugh showed its focus on the trenches on both sides of the ball.

With the fifth overall pick, the Giants saw Ohio State star edge rusher Arvell Reese fall to them and they pulled the trigger, taking their third edge rusher in the first round since 2022.

Then, with the No. 10 overall pick, the Giants had the opportunity to take another Buckeyes defensive star, as safety Caleb Downs fell down the draft board. But it’s clear the Giants are protecting their future, quarterback Jaxson Dart, as they went offensive line with their next pick.

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Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa was called out of the NFL Draft green room in Pittsburgh as the No. 10 overall pick. While he played tackle with the Hurricanes, Mauigoa is expected to move to the offensive interior line.

The Giants re-signed Jermaine Eluemunor, who shined as the team’s right tackle in 2025, during free agency. He’s expected to remain in that role, but the Giants have question marks at guard, and there’s a belief Mauigoa can move inside.

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In some mock drafts entering Thursday, Reese was projected to go second overall to the New York Jets. But the Jets went with David Bailey out of Texas Tech instead.

From there, the Arizona Cardinals went with Jeremiyah Love, making him the highest-picked running back since the Giants took Saquon Barkley in 2018. The Tennessee Titans went with wide receiver Carnell Tate, the first Buckeyes player off the board, and Reese fell into their laps.

Giants receiver Malik Nabers, making an appearance on a draft show alongside Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons, questioned where Reese would play considering Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter, the team’s No. 3 overall pick a year ago, play edge rusher.

But Harbaugh hinted at the plan to make Reese an inside linebacker – an area of need on the Giants’ defense. If that is the plan, Reese’s athleticism, which has been on display throughout his Ohio State career, will be tested at the NFL level.

As for Mauigoa, the 6-foot-5, 329-pound tackle was viewed as one of the top offensive line prospects in this draft throughout the process.

Mauigoa was a first-team All-American selection this past year for a Miami squad that reached the national championship game. He started all 16 games at right tackle for the Hurricanes.

There was, however, an injury question surrounding Mauigoa, as he has dealt with a back issue that may require surgery at some point in his pro career. Teams have their due diligence in these matters, and the Giants don’t seem to be concerned to spend the pick on him.

This was the 10th overall pick the Giants acquired after trading All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals last week, fulfilling his trade request amid a contract dispute.

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Mauigoa already put himself in Giants fans' good graces, saying during his draft interview, "I'll die for you, Jaxson Dart." That's the type of energy Harbaugh, Dart and the rest of the Giants are looking for at an essential position on the football field.