Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks great Dirk Nowitzki nearly knocked to the ground during fan's failed dunk attempt

Nowitzki was participating in an event before Game 3 of the NBA Finals

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Mavericks facing elimination; can Luka have a better Game 4? | The Carton Show Video

Mavericks facing elimination; can Luka have a better Game 4? | The Carton Show

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is tonight, and the Dallas Mavericks are down 3-0 to the Boston Celtics. Luka Dončić has had a bumpy series. Craig Carton and Tim Hardaway Sr. discuss whether Luka will show up for this pivotal matchup.

NBA champion Dirk Nowitzki learned the hard way that giving a fan an opportunity to dunk over you can be a risky proposition.

The seven-footer appeared at a promotional event outside the Dallas Mavericks' home arena before Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and a fan at the event was eager to show off his dunking prowess.

Nowitzki stood under the basket and held the ball behind his head as the fan got a running start. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dirk Nowitzki addresses fans

Former NBA player Dirk Nowitzki before Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, June 12, 2024. (Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports)

But the fan's dunk attempt was unsuccessful.

ESPN ANALYST RIPS MAVERICKS STAR LUKA DONČIĆ'S 'UNACCEPTABLE' ATTITUDE IN NBA FINALS: 'HE IS COSTING HIS TEAM'

"Damn, Chris," an announcer said in reaction to the attempt.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

The fan did not even manage to get the ball from Nowitzki's hands. He instead landed on the former NBA star's back, almost knocking him down in the process.

Dirk Nowitzki addresses the crowd

(L-R) Emmitt Smith, Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash during Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center June 12, 2024, in Dallas, Texas. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

The collar on Nowitzki's blue shirt popped up as a result of the failed dunk. Aside from that, the Mavs legend appeared OK.

Dirk Nowitzki before a Mavs game

Former NBA player Dirk Nowitzki before Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, June 12, 2024. (Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports)

Nowski spent his entire NBA career with the Mavericks, was the 2011 NBA Finals MVP and retired in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mavericks lost 106-99 in Game 3, and the Boston Celtics have a 3-0 series lead entering Friday night's Game 4.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.