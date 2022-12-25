Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Mavericks
Mavericks unveil Dirk Nowitzki statue, forever honoring his signature fadeaway in Dallas

Nowitzki had his No. 41 retired last season, while he's a Class of 2023 Hall of Fame nominee

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
The Dallas Mavericks memorialized future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki outside of American Airlines Center on Christmas Day, unveiling his statue showcasing his signature fadeaway jumper. 

Nowitzki was all smiles in Victory Plaza as he looked at the statue, and the fans in attendance matched that energy as they knew this was coming for the franchise’s best player

Fox 4 reports the statue has a 21-word phrase on it, which represents Nowitzki’s 21 NBA years with Dallas. Some of the words read, "Loyalty never fades away."

Dirk Nowitzki arrives for the FIBA Eurobasket quarterfinal match between Germany and Greece in Berlin on Sept. 13, 2022.

Dirk Nowitzki arrives for the FIBA Eurobasket quarterfinal match between Germany and Greece in Berlin on Sept. 13, 2022. (Oliver Behrendt/AFP via Getty Images)

As you’d expect, it was an emotional moment for Nowitzki, especially when he was watching a video of the sculptor explaining how that statue will be on Nowitzki Way for 500 years to come. 

The Mavs also retired Nowitzki’s No. 41 last year, where they unveiled a prototype of the statue. 

A 14-time All-Star, league MVP, 2010-11 Finals MVP where Dallas won their only title to date, and a 12-time All-NBA selection, Nowitzki is one of the front-runners to be elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. 

Dirk Nowitzki gives a speech during to a jersey retirement prior to the FIBA EuroBasket match at Lanxess Arena on Sept. 1, 2022, in Cologne, Germany.

Dirk Nowitzki gives a speech during to a jersey retirement prior to the FIBA EuroBasket match at Lanxess Arena on Sept. 1, 2022, in Cologne, Germany. (Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

He’s a Class of 2023 nominee. 

Nowitzki finished sixth all-time in points scored with 31,650 over his career. And that fadeaway shot in the post was a contributing factor to many of them. 

Former Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki reacts after beating the Suns 123-90 in the Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center on May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Former Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki reacts after beating the Suns 123-90 in the Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center on May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

He is the all-time leader in multiple franchise records for the Mavs, including points and games played. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.