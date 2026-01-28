Masters champion follows Brooks Koepka's footsteps in ditching LIV for PGA return: 'Traditionalist at heart'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another LIV golfer is headed back to where it all started.

Patrick Reed announced Wednesday that he will return to the PGA Tour after spending the last four years in the Saudi-backed league.

"I’m a traditionalist at heart, and I was born to play on the PGA TOUR, which is where my story began with my wife, Justine," the 2018 Masters champion wrote in a lengthy post on X.

Reed said the decision came after "careful thought and consideration," and he’ll be eligible to play on the Tour later this year.

"I am very fortunate for the opportunities that have come my way and grateful for the life we have created. I am moving forward in my career, and I look forward to competing on the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour. I can’t wait to get back out there and revisit some of the best places on earth," Reed said.

"Over the last four years, I have learned a lot about myself, about who I am and who I am not, and for that I am forever grateful. To Dustin Johnson, The Aces, and LIV Golf, I want to thank you for the memories we shared and created together. To golf fans around the world, I just want to thank you all for your continued support over the years. I just ask that you respect the decision we have made for our family, our children, and our future. Thank you for your continued support."

Reed is the second golfer this month to return to the PGA Tour after heading to LIV Golf. Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka, who won the 2023 PGA Championship while with LIV, will play in this weekend’s Farmers Insurance Open.

LIV announced late last year that it would expand from its 54-hole format to 72 holes. The three-round format, along with guaranteed pay, had been cited as a key reason for golfers to join.

But several LIV stars, including Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith, stuck by the league's side.

"I had no idea, no idea that that would happen." DeChambeau said of Koepka's decision. "No idea what the penalties would even be. Right now, I've got a contract. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do at LIV Golf this year."

"I made a decision to come out here and spend more time at home, and I'm not giving that away. I'll be on LIV for years to come," added Smith, who won the 2022 Open Championship shortly before officially committing to LIV.

In August 2024, Rahm shut down rumors of buyer’s remorse to Fox News Digital, and that still appears to be the case.

"I'm not planning on going anywhere. Very similar answer to what Bryson gave. I wish Brooks the best. As far as I'm concerned, I'm focused on the league and my team this year, and hopefully we can repeat as champions again," Rahm said.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said Koepka’s return sparked the Returning Member Program for players who left the Tour and may decide to follow in his footsteps.

Rolapp said Koepka agreed to a few conditions upon his return to the PGA Tour . It included a "five-year forfeiture of potential equity in the PGA Tour’s Player Equity Program, representing one of the largest financial repercussions in professional sports history, with estimations that he could miss out on approximately $50–85 million in potential earnings, depending on his competitive performance and the growth of the Tour," according to Rolapp.

Koepka will also make a $5 million charitable donation to an organization yet to be determined.

