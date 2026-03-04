LIV Golfers deal with 'terrifying' experience in Middle East as conflict broke out in Iran

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LIV Golfers experienced travel difficulties over the last few days as conflict in the Middle East exploded when the U.S. and Israeli went on a joint offensive against Iran.

Nearly a dozen LIV Golfers were stranded in region as the players were in Dubai preparing for the Asian leg of the 2026 season. The series is set to be in Hong Kong this weekend with a tournament in Singapore next week.

Lee Westwood, Laurie Canter, Sam Horsfield, Adrian Meronk, Thomas Detry, Caleb Surratt, Tom McKibbin and Anirban Lahiri were among the golfers affected, according to Flushing It Golf.

Surratt told the Golf Channel he traveled with his wife to Dubai to prepare for the upcoming Hong Kong tournament.

"And then (the) world just came undone on Saturday," he said. "It was terrifying. But since then, it’s been OK. It was bad Sunday and Monday here with missile interceptions, but all day today (Tuesday) was fine."

McKibbin posted on his Instagram Stories that he was in Hong Kong.

"Safely made it to Hong Kong, thank you everyone that helped to reach and thank you for your messages and concerns," Meronk wrote on X. "Stay safe everyone in UAE and I hope I can (go) home soon."

The State Department on Monday urged Americans to depart immediately from more than a dozen countries across the Middle East, warning of "serious safety risks" as the Iran war intensifies.

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar said U.S. citizens should leave from Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Fox News’ Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.