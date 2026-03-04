Expand / Collapse search
LIV Golf

LIV Golfers deal with 'terrifying' experience in Middle East as conflict broke out in Iran

Nearly a dozen LIV Golfers were practicing for an upcoming tournament in Dubai

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Israel hits Iranian security targets in Tehran Video

Israel hits Iranian security targets in Tehran

The Israel Defense Forces said several Iranian security command centers were hit in a recent wave of airstrikes, dealing a serious blow to the regime. (Credit: IDF)

LIV Golfers experienced travel difficulties over the last few days as conflict in the Middle East exploded when the U.S. and Israeli went on a joint offensive against Iran.

Nearly a dozen LIV Golfers were stranded in region as the players were in Dubai preparing for the Asian leg of the 2026 season. The series is set to be in Hong Kong this weekend with a tournament in Singapore next week.

Caleb Surratt prepares for a putt

Caleb Surratt gives a thumbs up to teammate Jon Rahm on the 15th green during the first round of the LIV Golf Dallas golf tournament at Maridoe Golf Club on June 27, 2025. (Raymond Carlin III/Imagn Images)

Lee Westwood, Laurie Canter, Sam Horsfield, Adrian Meronk, Thomas Detry, Caleb Surratt, Tom McKibbin and Anirban Lahiri were among the golfers affected, according to Flushing It Golf.

Surratt told the Golf Channel he traveled with his wife to Dubai to prepare for the upcoming Hong Kong tournament.

"And then (the) world just came undone on Saturday," he said. "It was terrifying. But since then, it’s been OK. It was bad Sunday and Monday here with missile interceptions, but all day today (Tuesday) was fine."

McKibbin posted on his Instagram Stories that he was in Hong Kong.

Adrian Meronk gets ready to putt

Adrian Meronk of Cleeks Golf Club lines up a putt on the second green during the quarterfinals of the LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship at The Cardinal at Saint John's Resort on Aug. 22, 2025. (Aaron Doster/Imagn Images)

"Safely made it to Hong Kong, thank you everyone that helped to reach and thank you for your messages and concerns," Meronk wrote on X. "Stay safe everyone in UAE and I hope I can (go) home soon."

The State Department on Monday urged Americans to depart immediately from more than a dozen countries across the Middle East, warning of "serious safety risks" as the Iran war intensifies.

A tall column of smoke billows into the sky over Tehran after a significant explosion.

Smoke rises in Tehran following an explosion on March 2, 2026, amid ongoing U.S. and Israeli military strikes. (Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar said U.S. citizens should leave from Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Fox News’ Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.

