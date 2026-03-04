Expand / Collapse search
San Antonio Spurs

NBA champ's ironman streak comes to an abrupt end due to bizarre injury

Harrison Barnes played all 82 games the last three seasons

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
San Antonio Spurs veteran forward Harrison Barnes played all 82 games in the NBA for the last three seasons and was on an impressive ironman streak until Tuesday.

Barnes missed the Spurs’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers after he woke up from a pregame nap with a sore left ankle. Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson made the decision to keep him out of the game. Barnes’ streak came to an end at 364 straight games.

Harrison Barnes free throw line

San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center on Jan. 19, 2026. (Daniel Dunn/Imagn Images)

Johnson said the one-time NBA champion was added to the injury report when Barnes reported soreness when he woke up from the nap. Barnes received pregame treatment from the medical staff.

Barnes’ streak wasn’t the highest active streak in the league. New York Knicks’ Mikal Bridges holds the mark with 616 straight games. Barnes also trailed Bridges for the most total games played since 2021 with 382.

Harrison Barnes goes for a lay up

San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Barnes has played in 60 games this season. He’s averaging 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Luckily, for the Spurs, San Antonio was able to pick up a victory without Barnes.

Dylan Harper scored 22 points and Victor Wembanyama had 10 points in the 131-91 win over the 76ers.

Harrison Barnes tries to defend

New York Knicks' OG Anunoby, right, drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs' Harrison Barnes during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 1, 2026, in New York.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

San Antonio has the second-best record in the Western Conference at 44-17. The team is only three games behind the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder for the top spot in the conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

