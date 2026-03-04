NBA champ's ironman streak comes to an abrupt end due to bizarre injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Antonio Spurs veteran forward Harrison Barnes played all 82 games in the NBA for the last three seasons and was on an impressive ironman streak until Tuesday.

Barnes missed the Spurs’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers after he woke up from a pregame nap with a sore left ankle. Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson made the decision to keep him out of the game. Barnes’ streak came to an end at 364 straight games.

Johnson said the one-time NBA champion was added to the injury report when Barnes reported soreness when he woke up from the nap. Barnes received pregame treatment from the medical staff.

Barnes’ streak wasn’t the highest active streak in the league. New York Knicks’ Mikal Bridges holds the mark with 616 straight games. Barnes also trailed Bridges for the most total games played since 2021 with 382.

Barnes has played in 60 games this season. He’s averaging 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Luckily, for the Spurs, San Antonio was able to pick up a victory without Barnes.

Dylan Harper scored 22 points and Victor Wembanyama had 10 points in the 131-91 win over the 76ers.

San Antonio has the second-best record in the Western Conference at 44-17. The team is only three games behind the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder for the top spot in the conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.