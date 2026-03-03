Aaron Judge headlines Team USA's loaded World Baseball Classic roster

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA is sending a loaded roster to this year’s World Baseball Classic as they look to avenge their 2023 loss to Team Japan in the final.

While a lot of the roster has changed, manager Mark DeRosa is returning for the second straight World Baseball Classic in the dugout. Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout was the team’s captain in 2023, but he is not on the roster due to insurance issues.

DeRosa named New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge as Team USA’s captain.

Team USA has four MVP winners on its squad: Judge is a three-time AL MVP, Bryce Harper a two-time NL MVP, Paul Goldschmidt a NL MVP and Clayton Kershaw a MVP. On the pitching staff, they have three Cy Young winners: Kershaw is a three-time NL Cy Young winner, Tarik Skubal a two-time Cy Young winner and Paul Skenes has won the award once.

Team USA’s roster has 30 players, who combine for 65 All-Star selections, 20 Silver Sluggers and 12 Gold Gloves.

Below is Team USA’s roster, broken down by position.

Pitchers:

David Bednar, Yankees

Matthew Boyd, Chicago Cubs

Garrett Cleavinger, Tampa Bay Rays

Clay Holmes, New York Mets

Griffin Jax, Tampa Bay Rays

Brad Keller, Philadelphia Phillies

Clayton Kershaw, last played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, retired after the 2025 season

Nolan McLean, Mets

Mason Miller, San Diego Padres

Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates

Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

Gabe Speier, Seattle Mariners

Michael Wacha, Kansas City Royals

Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants

Garrett Whitlock, Boston Red Sox

Ryan Yarbrough, Yankees

Catchers:

Cal Raleigh, Mariners

Will Smith, Dodgers

Infielders:

Alex Bregman, Cubs

Ernie Clement, Toronto Blue Jays

Paul Goldschmidt, Yankees

Bryce Harper, Phillies

Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers

Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

Outfielders:

Roman Anthony, Red Sox

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs

Aaron Judge, Yankees

Designated Hitter:

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.