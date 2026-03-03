Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

World Baseball Classic

Aaron Judge headlines Team USA's loaded World Baseball Classic roster

Team USA has 4 MVP winners and 3 Cy Young winners

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA is sending a loaded roster to this year’s World Baseball Classic as they look to avenge their 2023 loss to Team Japan in the final.

While a lot of the roster has changed, manager Mark DeRosa is returning for the second straight World Baseball Classic in the dugout. Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout was the team’s captain in 2023, but he is not on the roster due to insurance issues.

DeRosa named New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge as Team USA’s captain.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aaron Judge and Bryce Harper

Aaron Judge (99) and Bryce Harper (24) of Team USA pose for a photo during Team USA photo day at Papago Sports Complex in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 2, 2026. (Rob Tringali/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Team USA has four MVP winners on its squad: Judge is a three-time AL MVP, Bryce Harper a two-time NL MVP, Paul Goldschmidt a NL MVP and Clayton Kershaw a MVP. On the pitching staff, they have three Cy Young winners: Kershaw is a three-time NL Cy Young winner, Tarik Skubal a two-time Cy Young winner and Paul Skenes has won the award once.

Team USA’s roster has 30 players, who combine for 65 All-Star selections, 20 Silver Sluggers and 12 Gold Gloves.

Below is Team USA’s roster, broken down by position.

Aaron Judge looks on

Aaron Judge (99) of Team USA looks on during a workout at Papago Park Sports Complex in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 2, 2026. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Pitchers:

  • David Bednar, Yankees
  • Matthew Boyd, Chicago Cubs
  • Garrett Cleavinger, Tampa Bay Rays
  • Clay Holmes, New York Mets
  • Griffin Jax, Tampa Bay Rays
  • Brad Keller, Philadelphia Phillies
  • Clayton Kershaw, last played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, retired after the 2025 season
  • Nolan McLean, Mets
  • Mason Miller, San Diego Padres

MIKE TROUT GIVES THE $35 MILLION REASON WHY HE WILL NOT PLAY FOR TEAM USA IN WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

Paul Skenes pitches for Team USA

Pitcher Paul Skenes (30) of Team USA throws during a workout at Papago Park Sports Complex in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 2, 2026. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Catchers:

  • Cal Raleigh, Mariners
  • Will Smith, Dodgers

WHEN DOES TEAM USA PLAY IN THE WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC? HERE ARE THE DATES AND TIMES

Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper (24) of Team USA gestures to Kyle Schwarber (12) during a workout at Papago Park Sports Complex in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 2, 2026. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Infielders:

  • Alex Bregman, Cubs
  • Ernie Clement, Toronto Blue Jays
  • Paul Goldschmidt, Yankees
  • Bryce Harper, Phillies
  • Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers
  • Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
  • Outfielders:
  • Roman Anthony, Red Sox
  • Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins
  • Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Team USA outfielders

(L-R) Byron Buxton (25), Kyle Schwarber (12), Roman Anthony (3) and Aaron Judge (99) of Team USA walk from the field during a workout at Papago Park Sports Complex in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 2, 2026. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

  • Aaron Judge, Yankees

Designated Hitter:

  • Kyle Schwarber, Phillies

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Related Article

Aaron Judge says Team USA baseball 'fired up' after hockey gold, wants to 'copy' what Olympic teams did
Aaron Judge says Team USA baseball 'fired up' after hockey gold, wants to 'copy' what Olympic teams did

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue