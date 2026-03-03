Aaron Judge headlines Team USA's loaded World Baseball Classic roster

Team USA is sending a loaded roster to this year’s World Baseball Classic as they look to avenge their 2023 loss to Team Japan in the final.
While a lot of the roster has changed, manager Mark DeRosa is returning for the second straight World Baseball Classic in the dugout. Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout was the team’s captain in 2023, but he is not on the roster due to insurance issues.
DeRosa named New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge as Team USA’s captain.
Team USA has four MVP winners on its squad: Judge is a three-time AL MVP, Bryce Harper a two-time NL MVP, Paul Goldschmidt a NL MVP and Clayton Kershaw a MVP. On the pitching staff, they have three Cy Young winners: Kershaw is a three-time NL Cy Young winner, Tarik Skubal a two-time Cy Young winner and Paul Skenes has won the award once.
Team USA’s roster has 30 players, who combine for 65 All-Star selections, 20 Silver Sluggers and 12 Gold Gloves.
Below is Team USA’s roster, broken down by position.
Pitchers:
- David Bednar, Yankees
- Matthew Boyd, Chicago Cubs
- Garrett Cleavinger, Tampa Bay Rays
- Clay Holmes, New York Mets
- Griffin Jax, Tampa Bay Rays
- Brad Keller, Philadelphia Phillies
- Clayton Kershaw, last played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, retired after the 2025 season
- Nolan McLean, Mets
- Mason Miller, San Diego Padres
- Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates
- Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers
- Gabe Speier, Seattle Mariners
- Michael Wacha, Kansas City Royals
- Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants
- Garrett Whitlock, Boston Red Sox
- Ryan Yarbrough, Yankees
Catchers:
- Cal Raleigh, Mariners
- Will Smith, Dodgers
Infielders:
- Alex Bregman, Cubs
- Ernie Clement, Toronto Blue Jays
- Paul Goldschmidt, Yankees
- Bryce Harper, Phillies
- Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers
- Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
- Outfielders:
- Roman Anthony, Red Sox
- Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins
- Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs
- Aaron Judge, Yankees
Designated Hitter:
- Kyle Schwarber, Phillies
