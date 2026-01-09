Brooks Koepka applies for PGA Tour reinstatement after leaving LIV Golf: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After leaving LIV Golf, Brooks Koepka has reportedly applied for reinstatement to the PGA Tour.

A statement from Koepka's management team said Koepka's decision to leave LIV was "guided" by family, and he wanted to spend more time at home.

"Brooks will continue to be a huge supporter of LIV Golf and wishes the league and its players continued success. Brooks remains passionate about the game of golf and will keep fans updated on what’s ahead," the statement said.

The PGA Tour has said anyone who defected to LIV would be suspended by the Tour. His last non-major PGA event was the 2022 Valspar Championship played that March.

According to ESPN, which reported Koepka's reinstatement application, the tour will soon start the disciplinary and reinstatement process, which will include "thoughtful input from the board, including player directors."

After Koepka left LIV, the PGA Tour offered a cryptic statement.

"Brooks Koepka is a highly accomplished professional, and we wish him and his family continued success. The PGA Tour continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness," the tour said.

Rumors have constantly circulated that Koepka has had buyer's remorse ever since joining LIV Golf on a deal he revealed was nine figures. Koepka was one of the first big-name golfers to join the Saudi-funded tour, admitting at the 2023 Masters that his injuries played a major role in the move, which guaranteed a huge paycheck.

In March, Koepka admitted he did not "know where I'm going" once his contract ended. Koepka's deal reportedly had one more year left.

Koepka took the golf world by storm several years ago, winning four majors in a two-year span. However, injuries derailed him for a while after. Following a torn patella tendon, he lost his dominant form, winning just one event in a three-year span ahead of his move to LIV, often finding himself outside the cut line.

He joined LIV after he missed the cut at the 2022 Masters and finished tied for 55th and 55th at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, respectively, that year. Koepka revitalized himself in 2023, winning the PGA Championship just a month after finishing tied for second at The Masters, which earned him a spot on that year's Ryder Cup team.

However, his best finish in a major since 2024 was tie for 12th at the U.S. Open this year at Oakmont. It was his only top 25 finish at a major in that span, and he missed the other three cuts.

Koepka is eligible to play in all four majors this year, even if he is suspended by the PGA, because of his 2023 win at Oak Hill. Majors are not PGA-sanctioned events.