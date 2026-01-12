Brooks Koepka announces stunning return to PGA Tour

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooks Koepka announced Monday he will return to the PGA Tour after spending more than three years with the organization’s rival, LIV Golf.

Koepka’s decision came weeks after he revealed he would be leaving the rival series.

"I want to thank my family and my team for their continued support throughout every step of my professional career," he wrote in a post on X. "When I was a child, I always dreamed about competing on the @PGATOUR, and I am just as excited today to announce that I am returning to the PGA TOUR. Being closer to home and spending more time with my family makes this opportunity especially meaningful to me.

"I believe in where the PGA TOUR is headed with new leadership, new investors, and an equity program that gives players a meaningful ownership stake. I also understand there are financial penalties associated with this decision, and I accept those."

Koepka said he planned to be at the Farmers Insurance Open and the WM Phoenix Open in the coming weeks.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said Koepka’s return sparked the Returning Member Program for those who left the company and may decide to follow in Koepka’s footsteps.

"Designed to provide an alternative path back to PGA Tour competition for past members who have achieved the highest accomplishments in the game, the Returning Member Program mandates heavy and appropriate limitations to both tournament access and potential earnings that we believe properly holds returning members accountable for substantial compensation earned elsewhere," Rolapp said in a statement. "It also includes elite performance-based criteria that requires winning the Players Championship, Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open or The Open Championship between 2022 and 2025."

Rolapp said Koepka agreed to a few conditions upon his return to the PGA Tour. It included a "five-year forfeiture of potential equity in the PGA Tour’s Player Equity Program, representing one of the largest financial repercussions in professional sports history, with estimations that he could miss out on approximately $50–85 million in potential earnings, depending on his competitive performance and the growth of the Tour," according to Rolapp.

Koepka will also make a $5 million charitable donation to an organization yet to be determined.

Rolapp said others who may want to follow Koepka should seek reinstatement by Feb. 2.