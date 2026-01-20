Expand / Collapse search
Golf

NCAA champion loses Masters eligibility after taking 'rare opportunity' with LIV Golf

Michael La Sasso won the NCAA individual title last year

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Every golfer's dream is to play at Augusta National, and Michael La Sasso had a chance to live it. 

But he turned it down.

La Sasso, who won the NCAA individual title last year at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in California, forfeited his Masters eligibility after joining LIV Golf Tuesday.

Reigning NCAA individual champions are eligible to play in the following year's Masters if they remain amateurs. La Sasso’s deal with the Saudi-backed league makes him a professional golfer, however, no longer making him eligible to play at Augusta.

Michael La Sasso

Michael La Sasso of the University of Mississippi poses with the champion's trophy on the 18th hole during the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa May 26, 2025, in Carlsbad, Calif.  (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Last year's Masters field had 21 criteria, including the reigning NCAA champion, but La Sasso does not fit into any of the others.

"It's a rare opportunity to learn from one of the greatest players in the history of the game, and I don't take that lightly," La Sasso said in a statement. "LIV Golf allows me to compete at the highest level on a global stage, and I thrive in a team environment, especially one with the camaraderie and support that defines HyFlyers GC. My focus is on learning, continuing to improve and doing everything I can to help our team succeed."

Michael La Sasso driver

Michael La Sasso of Team United States plays his shot from the sixth tee in Sunday foursomes during Day 2 of the 50th Walker Cup at Cypress Point Club Sept. 7, 2025, in Pebble Beach, Calif.   (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

HyFlyers GC is captained by Phil Mickelson, who was one of the first golf stars to join LIV in 2022.

La Sasso attended Ole Miss and helped the Rebels to an eighth-place finish in the team competition. He finished two strokes ahead of Phichaksn Maichon of Texas A&M to take home the title.

He defeated José Luis Ballester of Arizona State by six strokes. Ballester joined LIV shortly after last year's Masters, which he earned entry to as the 2024 U.S. Amateur champion.

Michael La Sasso kissing trophy

Michael La Sasso of the University of Mississippi poses with the champion's trophy on the 18th hole during the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship at Omni La Costa Resort Spa May 26, 2025, in Carlsbad, Calif.  (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

La Sasso competed in last year's U.S. Open at Oakmont but missed the cut.

