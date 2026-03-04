Tom Brady turns up heat on Logan Paul feud with explicit shot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady and Logan Paul’s apparent feud took a new twist on Tuesday as the NFL legend called out the WWE superstar as he worked out with Rob Gronkowski.

The video posted to social media first saw Gronkowski talking about Paul’s athletic prowess, which has been showcased numerous times in a WWE ring. Not many WWE superstars, let alone any professional athlete, can do some of the things Paul has gone viral for in the squared circle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady ran up behind Gronkowski to give his explicit thoughts on Paul.

"Logan Paul’s a b---h," he said. "Just say he’s a b---h. … Come play with the big boys, you’re lucky you won’t get hit."

Gronkowski was surprised that Brady could be "such a s--- talker."

The feud began when Brady and Paul talked during Super Bowl week at radio row ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, which, for now, is set to take place in Saudi Arabia at the end of March.

"I’m actually a little worried for you. You’re a good athlete but you’re like … These guys are at another level," Brady said of his NFL compatriots. "You’re not the level. You’re a good athlete."

Paul asked whether Saquon Barkley could do a "flip off the top rope."

"That’s cute. I love WWE. It’s very cute. But honestly, this is like real football. This is real competition," Brady added.

Paul later posted a video showing how high he can leap, comparing himself to the way Barkley leaped over defenders during a Philadelphia Eagles game in 2024 on their way to a Super Bowl title.

Outside of the WWE, the "IMPAULSIVE" podcast host has boxed against KSI, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Dillon Danis.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In WWE, he’s won the United States Championship and has become a mainstay on the "Monday Night Raw" roster in recent months. Pro Wrestling Illustrated also named him No. 37 on the top 500 singles wrestlers in the sport in 2024.