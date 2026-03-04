Miami (Ohio) improves to 30-0 as Cinderella run gets more magical

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks’ men’s basketball team continued their perfect start to the season on Tuesday night.

The No. 19 RedHawks defeated the Toledo Rockets, 74-72, improving to 30-0 and clinching at least a share of the Mid-American Conference regular-season title. Miami is the only undefeated team in Division I men’s basketball and has the best start and longest win streak in conference history.

The team celebrated with the regular-season trophy as confetti fell onto the court in the arena.

"That's the beauty of basketball: When you're having fun with the right group of guys, you can become unbeatable," Miami star Peter Suder told reporters, via the school’s website.

"It's a surreal moment, obviously," he added as he reflected on his family and the support he’s received through his collegiate career. "They've been with me through it all, and I'm just super-happy they were there tonight and soaked in the moment as well."

Suder had 19 points in the win and is averaging 14.8 points per game this season.

The RedHawks needed to dig deep to hang on against Toledo.

The Rockets cut the deficit to one on four different occasions. Toledo’s Austin Parks had a good opportunity to put the team ahead, but Miami’s Eian Elmer blocked him at the rim. Toledo trailed by two points and had the ball with 13 seconds left but a costly turnover sealed the win for Miami.

Miami completed its first season sweep of Toledo since the 1996-97 season and are now on a three-game winning streak against the Rockets after losing 22 straight from 2012-24.

The RedHawks will finish the regular season on the road against the Ohio Bobcats on Friday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.