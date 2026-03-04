Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans Pelicans

Stephen A Smith calls Zion Williamson a 'food addict,' suggests Pelicans 'encouraged' him to rip NBA star

Williamson has played in 46 games this season, the second-most since 2020-21

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
It is no secret that Zion Williamson has had his struggles.

Nearly three years ago, the NBA star admitted to dieting struggles, and in a recent interview with ESPN, he said the lowest point of his career was missing his third season with a broken foot and being criticized for his "weight" and "care for the game."

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith has ripped Williamson on those critical issues in the past, and he did so again on Tuesday, going as far as to suggest that the New Orleans Pelicans actually "encouraged" him to attack Williamson.

Stephen A. Smith and Zion Williamson

(Left) Stephen A. Smith speaks onstage at day 2 of the 2025 HOPE Global Forum at Signia by Hilton Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia, on Dec. 2, 2025. (Right) Zion Williamson (1) of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 31, 2026. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

"The information that emanated about Zion Williamson, it came from inside the organization. It came from people even closer than that to Zion Williamson, I’m gonna leave it at that," Smith said on Tuesday's "First Take." "People that called up and encouraged us to get in his a-- because of some of the things that he was doing. You got people that are alcoholics, you got people that are drug addicts and stuff like that. What was Zion’s problem? Food! Food addict!

"The joke was everybody in New Orleans that cooked, it could be everybody from a restaurant, a chef, to your grandmama. Everybody that cooked knew about Zion Williamson. And he knew them! They were on a first-name basis. Cause that brother ate a lot! You even have rumors, and literally, I’m here thinking it was a joke, and somebody told me to go on the air and point out how he got busted hiding food under his bed. This is the kind of stuff that was happening."

Zion before free throw

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the game against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 1, 2024 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

Smith's comments prompted the Pelicans’ social media team to troll him and his athletic abilities, which is hardly a new phenomenon. They did the same in 2024.

"Stick to solitaire Stephen," the team posted with a montage of Smith's embarrassing athletic moments.

Pulling out stuff from a decade, two decades, three decades ago, ???? No problem. See y’all tomorrow on First Take. Remember one thing: YOU ASKED FOR THiS!!!!" Smith replied.

Stephen A. Smith speaks

Host Stephen A. Smith in conversation with Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) at a SiriusXM Town Hall event at SiriusXM Studio on Nov. 19, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Williamson transformed his body over the offseason, and it has resulted in him playing 46 games — his second-highest total since the 2020-21 season. His stats have taken a hit, as he’s averaged a career-low 21.5 points.

