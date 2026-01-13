LIV Golf stars commit to staying put after Brooks Koepka's departure, return to PGA Tour

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooks Koepka may have returned to the PGA Tour following a stint at LIV Golf, but do not expect the Saudi-backed league's other biggest stars to join in.

Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith all committed to staying put when speaking to reporters on Tuesday at a preseason press conference.

"I had no idea, no idea that that would happen." DeChambeau said. "No idea what the penalties would even be. Right now, I've got a contract. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do at LIV Golf this year."

"I made a decision to come out here and spend more time at home, and I'm not giving that away. I'll be on LIV for years to come," added Smith, who won the 2022 Open Championship shortly before officially committing to LIV.

DeChambeau and Smith each left in 2022, but Rahm was perhaps the biggest surprise. Once very outspoken against LIV, he joined the league in December 2023.

In August 2024, he shut down rumors of buyer’s remorse to Fox News Digital, and that still appears to be the case.

"I'm not planning on going anywhere. Very similar answer to what Bryson gave. I wish Brooks the best. As far as I'm concerned, I'm focused on the league and my team this year, and hopefully we can repeat as champions again," Rahm said.

Koepka’s decision came weeks after he revealed he would be leaving the rival series.

"I want to thank my family and my team for their continued support throughout every step of my professional career," he wrote on social media. "When I was a child, I always dreamed about competing on the @PGATOUR, and I am just as excited today to announce that I am returning to the PGA TOUR. Being closer to home and spending more time with my family makes this opportunity especially meaningful to me.

"I believe in where the PGA TOUR is headed with new leadership, new investors, and an equity program that gives players a meaningful ownership stake," he continued. "I also understand there are financial penalties associated with this decision, and I accept those."

Koepka said he planned to be at the Farmers Insurance Open and the Waste Management Phoenix Open in the coming weeks.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said Koepka’s return sparked the Returning Member Program for those who left the company and may decide to follow in Koepka’s footsteps.

Rolapp said Koepka agreed to a few conditions upon his return to the PGA Tour. It included a "five-year forfeiture of potential equity in the PGA Tour’s Player Equity Program, representing one of the largest financial repercussions in professional sports history, with estimations that he could miss out on approximately $50–85 million in potential earnings, depending on his competitive performance and the growth of the Tour," according to Rolapp. Koepka will also make a $5 million charitable donation to an organization yet to be determined.

Koepka became the first person to return to the PGA Tour after defecting for LIV.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

